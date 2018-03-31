North Country Ministry plans spring gala

NORTH CREEK | North Country Ministry’s annual spring gala will take place Friday, April 20 at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.
The theme of the event is “Live, Love, Lake” and will celebrate the beauty of our Adirondack lakes.
North Country Ministry has expanded services in recent months to include a new food pantry in Pottersville, located within the All Brands Redemption Center at the intersection of Route 9 and Valley Farm Road. It is open from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
At its Warrensburg Center, a large anonymous donation was given to North Country Ministry for the specific purpose of building a new service center building. Located on the same lot as the existing building, the new space will be 2,500 square feet, split equally between two floors.
The first floor will house the Baby’s Place and Clothing Center programs and the second floor will have the caseworker’s office as well as administrative offices and a meeting room.
The existing building, over 100 years old, will remain in use as much-needed storage space for North Country Ministry’s two food pantries as well as for out-of-season clothes for the Clothing Center and Baby’s Place. Donated infant hard-goods and car seats will also be more effectively stored.
The gala raises almost 10 percent of North Country Ministry’s annual budget and supports the programs and services the organization provides in a 650-square-mile area of the southeastern Adirondacks.
The evening will include a cocktail hour with a robust silent auction, followed by a served dinner and exciting live auction orchestrated by auctioneer Martin Seelye. Entertainment will be provided by Jonathan Newell.
Reservations are required and are accepted on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are $75 per person.
For reservations, contact North Country Ministry’s Warrensburg office at 518-623-2829 or download an invitation from the web site to secure reservations by mail: northcountryministry.org.
The live auction will include Max Yurman earrings donated by Frank Adams Jewelers, a wake surfing experience on Lake George, dine for a year package, a decorating spaces room redesign, getaways and many other items. See the website for updated listings.
“So many businesses and individuals in the community come together to make this an incredible evening that is not only a great fund-raiser but an opportunity to celebrate the critical work that is being done by the ministry,” said board president Dr. James Morrissey. “I cannot say enough about the large team of volunteers who work for months to put together this wonderful event!”
North Country Ministry offers a wide variety of programs and services. It provides baby clothing, diapers, and car seats as well as clothing for the rest of the family and food through two pantries as well as backpack programs and other food initiatives. Two caseworkers provide advocacy and referral services, supportive counseling, and oversee emergency assistance. The gathering place program offers lunch and hospitality, the furniture barn supplies gently used furniture and household goods to those in need, and the adult living units offer affordable efficiency apartments in North Creek.
“The gala enables not only our supporters within our service area, but also those who live outside of it, to help our neighbors in the rural areas in the northern part of Warren County and beyond,” said Judy Carr, executive director.
Major underwriters and sponsors for the event include:
The Himoff Family, Dr. Jim and Kay Morrissey, Stafford Carr & McNally, P.C., Barton International, Community Bank, NA, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Bill and Lisa Powers, Cronin’s Golf Resort, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Lake George RV Park, Lake George Steamboat Company, Sandi and Steve Parisi, Saratoga Spine, Trustco Bank, Behan Communications, Edward Jones/Carl Cedrone, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Karl and Anne Smoczynski, The Adirondack Trust Company and an anonymous donor.
Media sponsors are Sun Community News, Regional Radio Group, and the Lake George Mirror.
Proceeds will benefit services provided through North Country Ministry’s locations in North Creek, Warrensburg and Pottersville.
For more information about the organization or the Gala, please visit the organization’s website at northcountryministry.org.