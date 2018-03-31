North Country Ministry plans spring gala

NORTH CREEK | North Country Ministry’s annual spring gala will take place Friday, April 20 at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.

The theme of the event is “Live, Love, Lake” and will celebrate the beauty of our Adirondack lakes.

North Country Ministry has expanded services in recent months to include a new food pantry in Pottersville, located within the All Brands Redemption Center at the intersection of Route 9 and Valley Farm Road. It is open from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

At its Warrensburg Center, a large anonymous donation was given to North Country Ministry for the specific purpose of building a new service center building. Located on the same lot as the existing building, the new space will be 2,500 square feet, split equally between two floors.

The first floor will house the Baby’s Place and Clothing Center programs and the second floor will have the caseworker’s office as well as administrative offices and a meeting room.

The existing building, over 100 years old, will remain in use as much-needed storage space for North Country Ministry’s two food pantries as well as for out-of-season clothes for the Clothing Center and Baby’s Place. Donated infant hard-goods and car seats will also be more effectively stored.

The gala raises almost 10 percent of North Country Ministry’s annual budget and supports the programs and services the organization provides in a 650-square-mile area of the southeastern Adirondacks.

The evening will include a cocktail hour with a robust silent auction, followed by a served dinner and exciting live auction orchestrated by auctioneer Martin Seelye. Entertainment will be provided by Jonathan Newell.

Reservations are required and are accepted on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are $75 per person.

For reservations, contact North Country Ministry’s Warrensburg office at 518-623-2829 or download an invitation from the web site to secure reservations by mail: northcountryministry.org.

The live auction will include Max Yurman earrings donated by Frank Adams Jewelers, a wake surfing experience on Lake George, dine for a year package, a decorating spaces room redesign, getaways and many other items. See the website for updated listings.