North Country Ministry to open food pantry in Pottersville

POTTERSVILLE | The director of the North Country Ministry has confirmed plans to open a food pantry in Pottersville are underway.

“Our board decided to go forward with it, they have approved the idea and we are pursuing it. We are just waiting for donated space to be renovated,” said North Country Ministry Director Judy Carr.

Now based in Warrensburg, NCM was founded 25 years ago by a group of Roman Catholic priests and nuns in North Creek. Tentatively, NCM would like to begin operating in Pottersville as soon as December, and would be seeking volunteers to help with the food pantry.

Carr said some community members in Pottersville had approached NCM and expressed the need for a food pantry, primarily because of the distance to the food pantries in Chestertown or Johnsburg.

“Because transportation is a big issue in Adirondacks, it’s sometimes hard for people to access services in North Creek or Warrensburg,” Carr said.

Carr said there is an identified need in Pottersville.

The median family income in Pottersville is $14,280 per household, the lowest in New York State, according to areavibes.com.

Carr said Joe Brand of All Brands Redemption Center on St. Rt. 9 and Valley Farm Road was going to donate space for the facility.

Once the pantry has been operating for three months, it will qualify to partner with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, which will supply food at a significant discount.

For the first three months, the pantry will be heavily dependent on local donations. The combined membership of Christ Episcopal Church and the SonRise Lutheran Churches, which share one church building, raised $2,000 in October to help start the pantry.

Carr said the pantry will require volunteers to operate the food pantry, which is considered an emergency food program.

The pantry will be open every week, but she would encourage people to limit visits to twice each month.

Operating hours will be posted once plans are finalized.