North Country Model UN Conference draws in over 450 students

Over 450 students from 17 schools in New York and Vermont participated in last week's North Country Model UN Conference at NCCS. The students were each assigned a country and split into eight different committees. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Imagine being able to change the world when you’re a teenager.

Over 450 students from 17 schools in New York and Vermont participated in last week’s North Country Model United Nations Conference at Northeastern Clinton Central School.

Here, students were each assigned a country and a committee to debate and come up with a resolution for some of the biggest issues facing the world today — including discrimination and immigration.

Chazy senior Kyra Benker, who represented the United Kingdom, said she spent three days trying to pass a proposal that protects all minorities and their rights.

Stopping gender-based violence, like stoning and gender mutilation, was one of the clauses mentioned.

“It was disturbing learning about this,” Benker said. “But it taught me how to be more respectful.”

Students had since December to study up on each of their topics.

Homeschooler Ben Caito of Jay said he researched Brexit, last year’s vote that saw the UK opt to leave the European Union, for the security council.

Students like Caito spent the first two days debating against other countries and coming up with resolutions. The third day was spent finalizing the details on each resolution and voting for or against them.

Katie Heintz, a sophomore at Plattsburgh High, said she wants to follow in her uncle’s footsteps and work for the United Nations in New York City.

“I’ve always been interested in international relations,” she said. “I know I want to work for the UN in some way in the future.”

Heintz said she plans on participating in future conferences in order to prepare for this possible career.

Jacob Phaneuf, senior of Beekmantown Central, also expressed an interest in international relations thanks to his inspiration: Beekmantown Global Studies Teacher Scott Tuller.

All ninth-grade Beekmantown students are required to participate in an UN conference at the school.

Phaneuf said Tuller convinced him to continue. “He wanted me to push myself to do more, so I did and I’m glad I did.”

Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus started this conference 40 years ago as a way to give students like Phaneuf and Heintz an opportunity to learn more about international relations.

“It’s is one of my major passions to see kids learn about international relations,” he said. “I would be great to keep it [North Country United Nations Conference] going for years to come.”

Saranac Lake student Erica Swirsky said this was her first conference at NCCS.

The sophomore said she plans on going again next year.

“At first, I felt a little of place, but it turned out to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I can’t wait for next year.”