North Country protesters rally against ACA repeal

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Protesters converged in Plattsburgh on Jan. 15 to protest the rollback of the Affordable Care Act.

PLATTSBURGH, NY — Protesters took to the streets on Sunday to decry the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which is now underway by Congress.

Carrying signs brandishing slogans like “Patients Over Politics,” protesters gathered outside Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Plattsburgh office to ask that the lawmaker reconsider her vote last week to roll back the legislation.

“We are here to communicate that healthcare is a right that must be preserved,” said Theresa Cheetham-Palen, a former Keene Valley school teacher. “A knee-jerk repeal would be irresponsible.”

Stefanik, a Republican, voted last week, largely along party lines, for a procedural vote that marked the first step of repealing President Obama’s signature healthcare legislation.

The lawmaker said stories of skyrocketing premiums and reduced coverage have been familiar refrains from voters and businesses across the district, the state’s largest.

“I do not support pulling the rug out from anyone who has coverage under Obamacare and support a multi-year time horizon until repeal is implemented,” Stefanik wrote on Facebook.

Average premiums rose by over 16 percent in New York last year, the lawmaker said.

TRUMP: PLAN ‘NEARING COMPLETION’

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday, told the Washington Post that “he is nearing completion” of a plan to replace Obamacare, with the goal of “insurance for everybody.”

Trump did not offer specifics, saying only that the plan would have “lower numbers, much lower deductibles” and that he was not in favor of a single-payer system.

The protest in Plattsburgh, part of a nationwide series of events, drew about 150 people on a frigid January day. Organizers included a number of local political action groups, including RESIST, Now What?, Adirondack Progressives and Supporters of Bernie Sanders.

“There is no replacement plan,” said Henrietta Jordan, a member of action group RESIST.

Stefanik, said a spokesman, supports a multi-year time horizon until the repeal is implemented.

A potential replacement plan, said Tom Flanagin, would “commonsense solutions that will increase access to quality, affordable healthcare for North Country families, while maintaining some of the most important protections for those with preexisting conditions and those on their parents health plans.”

In her Facebook post, Stefanik said she supports repealing taxes like the Health Insurance Tax, the Cadillac Tax and the Medical Device Tax — all of which have driven up costs.

And the lawmaker, who penned the repeal of the auto-enrollment mandate, also supports funding high risk pools and the purchase of insurance across state lines, both of which are popular ideas in GOP orthodoxy.

‘LET’S TALK’

The ACA, namely through a mix of federal subsidies and Medicaid expansion, has provided healthcare for over 20 million Americans — including those in the North Country.

“My daughter has a condition — she greatly benefits from the ACA,” said Plattsburgh resident Janet Booth. “My daughter would not be alive without the ACA.”

Booth, who didn’t specify the nature of her daughter’s illness, said under the provisions of the plan, she continues to receive insurance coverage.

“She certainly couldn’t afford health care without it,” she said.

Stefanik said she supports protections for those with preexisting conditions and those on their parents’ plans, both of which remain popular amongst the American public.

The lawmaker, said Flanagin, also wants the Department of Health and Human Services and the Administration to use the tools at their disposal to “ease the transition” for families across the North Country.

Others said they hoped lawmakers would engage in more discussion before torpedoing the legislation.

“I’m extremely concerned something that’s working well will be thrown out,” said Ann Morgan. “There are components of the ACA that people aren’t happy with — then let’s talk.”

Morgan said it would be a “huge waste” to simply repeal the existing legislation, rather than fix it.

Laurel Rule, of Westport, said the ACA offers provisions for vaccines and preventative care for women.

“I don’t know if Republicans — given their stance on Planned Parenthood — are likely to want to keep those revisions,” said Rule, a nurse.

Republicans, including Trump, have said they want to strip federal funding from the health care organization, which has offices in Watertown and Plattsburgh.

Stefanik, a spokesman said last week, would favor redirecting that funding to other eligible entities that provide women’s health care services, including local community health centers.

Many other protesters declined to speak at the protest, citing negative repercussions to their jobs.

WOMEN’S HEALTH

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) last week said she is deeply concerned about the implications for women’s health care if the ACA is successfully repealed, and said she would fight to preserve women’s health care.

“I can’t even imagine how many families will suffer if the Affordable Care Act is taken away,” said Gillibrand, citing the critical services for women, including co-pays on preventive cancer screenings.

Protesters at Sunday’s “Save Healthcare” rally echoed the senator’s concerns.

“Losing access to healthcare is especially damaging to women,” said Morgan. “It’s extremely concerning.”

“The ACA gives me access to preventative care, and relieves the worry of getting sick,” said Christina Holland. “I’m worried that this administration will turn the clock back on women’s health issues.”

Cheetham-Palen, the Keene Valley teacher, likened Republican efforts to repeal the ACA to “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

In her speech to protesters, Jordan said: “We need to fix the leaking roof, not burn the house down.”

“Elise, put your matches down,” she said.