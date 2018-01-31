North Country reps back domestic violence legislation

Photo provided
Assembly Republicans have released a package of recommendations designed to combat domestic violence. Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is pictured here with state Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh and Kim Siciliano, Lauren Jarrard and Wendi Gapczynski of the YWCA Northeastern New York in Albany last week.
PLATTSBURGH | State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has authored a bill that would increase required reporting of suspected domestic violence cases to local social services agencies.
The legislation would require medical, social service and school professionals to report suspected domestic violence to the proper authorities.
“Domestic violence often goes unreported as victims fear violent reprisals from their abusers, Jones said. “That’s why it’s so important that we ensure more reporting of suspected domestic abuse to the police. With this legislation, we can better assist victims and ultimately save lives.”
The bill was drafted to honor Jamie Rose Martin, a Tupper Lake mother of two who was murdered by her estranged partner last year.
Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said “seeing something and saying something” will save lives.
“We need more outspoken people on the issue of domestic violence,” said Little in a statement. “Too many victims have, and continue to, suffer in silence, living a life compromised by fear. The best way to combat this isn’t by burying our heads but by being a voice for those who lack the courage — and the support network — to stand up for themselves. It can be very tempting to turn away and pretend we don’t see something that we don’t want to get involved in.”
Behavioral Health Service North’s STOP Domestic Violence Program supports the measure.
“When a victim of domestic violence has the courage to disclose that they are in a violent relationship to a reporting facility — such as a hospital, school, et cetera — and that institution does not provide a referral to local domestic violence services, the results can be fatal,” said the program’s director, Amber Brown-Rose.
ASSEMBLY MINORITY REPORT
Across the aisle, Assembly Republicans have released a package of recommendations designed to combat domestic violence.
The proposals stem from five forums held around the state where victims, advocates, law enforcement officials and state legislators explored ways to curtail violence and offer support for survivors.
“This open discussion and free flow of ideas played a huge part in the crafting of our report and helped us provide the necessary suggestions we believe will combat the problem,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) in a statement.
Main recommendations from the Assembly Minority Conference report include measures to declare domestic violence a statewide public health crisis, create a law making domestic violence in the presence of a child a more severe offense and create a state-funded training system for the courts and public officials to provide more “seamless assistance” to victims.
The package will also seek funding to cover the housing needs of victims seeking shelter, arrange for reimbursement for each person these shelters assist, help localities fund “emergency panic buttons” for victims and arrange funds to help negate the cost of living expenses victims suffer while seeking help to distance themselves from their abuser.
Other measures are aimed at increasing student and public awareness.
“Hopefully moving forward, this information will be beneficial in drafting legislation as domestic abuse not only affects victims but their children as well,” said Stec. “Any way that we can make their transition process and removal from the home safer and more efficient is a step in the right direction.”
RISE IN VIOLENCE
The proposals come as domestic violence appears to be on an uptick in the Empire State.
The state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence reported “intimate partner homicides” increased 22 percent in 2016 over the previous year, according to the Assembly Minority Conference report.
And the total number of orders of protection reported to the statewide registry of orders of protection and warrants reached a five-year high in 2016, the Office of Court Administration reported.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month proposed taking away guns from anyone charged with domestic abuse.
Under the proposed legislation, anyone charged with domestic violence crimes — including misdemeanors — will immediately be forced to relinquish their firearms.
“This year will be remembered as the year of reckoning, when both the tragedy of mass shootings and cultural and institutional harassment of women became impossible to ignore,” he said.