North Country reps back domestic violence legislation

Assembly Republicans have released a package of recommendations designed to combat domestic violence. Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is pictured here with state Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh and Kim Siciliano, Lauren Jarrard and Wendi Gapczynski of the YWCA Northeastern New York in Albany last week.

PLATTSBURGH | State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has authored a bill that would increase required reporting of suspected domestic violence cases to local social services agencies.

The legislation would require medical, social service and school professionals to report suspected domestic violence to the proper authorities.

“Domestic violence often goes unreported as victims fear violent reprisals from their abusers, Jones said. “That’s why it’s so important that we ensure more reporting of suspected domestic abuse to the police. With this legislation, we can better assist victims and ultimately save lives.”

The bill was drafted to honor Jamie Rose Martin, a Tupper Lake mother of two who was murdered by her estranged partner last year.

Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said “seeing something and saying something” will save lives.

“We need more outspoken people on the issue of domestic violence,” said Little in a statement. “Too many victims have, and continue to, suffer in silence, living a life compromised by fear. The best way to combat this isn’t by burying our heads but by being a voice for those who lack the courage — and the support network — to stand up for themselves. It can be very tempting to turn away and pretend we don’t see something that we don’t want to get involved in.”

Behavioral Health Service North’s STOP Domestic Violence Program supports the measure.

“When a victim of domestic violence has the courage to disclose that they are in a violent relationship to a reporting facility — such as a hospital, school, et cetera — and that institution does not provide a referral to local domestic violence services, the results can be fatal,” said the program’s director, Amber Brown-Rose.

ASSEMBLY MINORITY REPORT

Across the aisle, Assembly Republicans have released a package of recommendations designed to combat domestic violence.

The proposals stem from five forums held around the state where victims, advocates, law enforcement officials and state legislators explored ways to curtail violence and offer support for survivors.

“This open discussion and free flow of ideas played a huge part in the crafting of our report and helped us provide the necessary suggestions we believe will combat the problem,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) in a statement.