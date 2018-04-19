North Country reps hammer Cuomo order to allow parolees right to vote

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here with Rev. Al Sharpton, signed an executive order granting parolees the right to vote in New York state on April 18, 2018.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed an executive order granting parolees the right to vote in New York.

“We're trying to re-integrate a person into society, we're trying to find them a job, we're trying to get them re-enfranchised. We work against it as a government,” Cuomo said. “In this state, when you're released from prison and you're on parole, you still don't have the right to vote.”

The governor announced the decision at a convention of Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network.

At least 35,000 parolees statewide cannot vote, said Cuomo, who pinned civic engagement to reduced recidivism and improved public safety.

The restrictions have a disproportionate impact on minorities, with African Americans and Hispanics comprising 71 percent of the affected population, according to his office.

The governor, who is up for re-election this year, said the Republican-controlled state Senate voted down a legislative solution, “which is another reason why we need a new legislature this November.”

Cuomo also blamed GOP lawmakers for spiking a proposed bill to eliminate cash bail, and pointed towards the need for more criminal justice reforms.

'OUTRIGHT UNACCEPTABLE'

State lawmakers in the prison-heavy North Country are critical of the decision.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) hammered Cuomo on Thursday for bypassing the legislature.

“It is outright unacceptable that the governor would circumvent the legislature and disrespect the democratic process by allowing all parolees to vote,” said Stec. “This is a slap in the face to law-abiding citizens and the very legislators who represent them.”

Stec said “these individuals made a choice to break the law, they forfeited their right to vote until their entire sentence is served — parole included.”

A process already exists that allows parolees who have made positive steps toward rehabilitation to have their voting rights restored, said the lawmaker.

Those on probation are allowed to vote. But prior to the order, convicted felons did not have their voting rights restored until completing their parole.

“To treat all parolees in this manner is just illogical,” Stec said. “First it was tablets for prisoners, now we are granting all parolees the right to vote. Where will we draw the line?”