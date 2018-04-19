North Country reps hammer Cuomo order to allow parolees right to vote

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here with Rev. Al Sharpton, signed an executive order granting parolees the right to vote in New York state on April 18, 2018.
ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed an executive order granting parolees the right to vote in New York.
“We're trying to re-integrate a person into society, we're trying to find them a job, we're trying to get them re-enfranchised. We work against it as a government,” Cuomo said. “In this state, when you're released from prison and you're on parole, you still don't have the right to vote.”
The governor announced the decision at a convention of Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network.
At least 35,000 parolees statewide cannot vote, said Cuomo, who pinned civic engagement to reduced recidivism and improved public safety.
The restrictions have a disproportionate impact on minorities, with African Americans and Hispanics comprising 71 percent of the affected population, according to his office.
The governor, who is up for re-election this year, said the Republican-controlled state Senate voted down a legislative solution, “which is another reason why we need a new legislature this November.”
Cuomo also blamed GOP lawmakers for spiking a proposed bill to eliminate cash bail, and pointed towards the need for more criminal justice reforms.
'OUTRIGHT UNACCEPTABLE'
State lawmakers in the prison-heavy North Country are critical of the decision.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) hammered Cuomo on Thursday for bypassing the legislature.
“It is outright unacceptable that the governor would circumvent the legislature and disrespect the democratic process by allowing all parolees to vote,” said Stec. “This is a slap in the face to law-abiding citizens and the very legislators who represent them.”
Stec said “these individuals made a choice to break the law, they forfeited their right to vote until their entire sentence is served — parole included.”
A process already exists that allows parolees who have made positive steps toward rehabilitation to have their voting rights restored, said the lawmaker.
Those on probation are allowed to vote. But prior to the order, convicted felons did not have their voting rights restored until completing their parole.
“To treat all parolees in this manner is just illogical,” Stec said. “First it was tablets for prisoners, now we are granting all parolees the right to vote. Where will we draw the line?”
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), a former corrections officer, also disagrees with the decision.
“I think the legislature should have been involved in this process,” Jones said. “Each year, we vote on many issues that concern the lives of my constituents. The decision to give parolees the right to vote in future elections should not be one that is made quickly or by one authority.”
The Poughkeepsie Journal reported Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said the governor had never raised the issue during recently-wrapped budget negotiations.
“But Flanagan did say Republicans would have strenuously opposed it,” the newspaper reported, noting Flanagan questioned the legality of the order and accused Cuomo of running an "end-around on the legislature.”
“This will give rapists and murderers voting privileges that they shouldn’t have and they don’t deserve," Flanagan said.
Sen. Betty Little's office did not immediately respond for comment.
CANDIDATES REACT
Cynthia Nixon, who is waging a Democratic primary campaign against Cuomo, criticized the measure as a cynical effort to shore up progressive support.
“We don't buy the Governor's new song-and-dance routine,” Nixon wrote on Twitter. “Voter suppression in New York should have ended eight years ago, from the rights of parolees to access to early voting and automatic registration.”
“For eight years, Cuomo governed like a Republican — handing control of our state to his ultra-rich donors and the party of Trump. Now he's scared of communities all across New York who want to replace him with a real Democrat.”
GOP gubernatorial candidates also piled on, with Marc Molinaro likening Cuomo to a “dictator.”
“If the dictator of a third world nation threw open its prison doors and granted voting rights to the criminals right before a reelection, we all would be appalled,” Molinaro wrote on Twitter.
“While some will agree with the policy and others will not, all New Yorkers should be alarmed by a Governor who systematically fails to abide by the limits of his office,” he said.
The state Republican Committee called the order “an outrageous power grab.”
“Cuomo’s actions are purely political, designed to appeal to radical primary voters and satisfy his presidential ambitions,” said State Republican Chairman Ed Cox.
HIGH MARKS
The executive order got high marks from John Brown Lives!, an Essex County-based education and human rights project which has frequently called for prison reform.
The group called the order “encouraging.”
"This is another positive step to make the parole system work,” said Martha Swan, executive director. “When someone has completed their sentence and been released from prison, regaining the right to vote helps reintegrate them back into society. It's a win-win result, both for society and the parolee.”
New York joins 14 other states and Washington, D.C. that restore the right to vote upon release from incarceration.
Cuomo also touted his record of prison closures since taking office in 2011 — more than in any other period under one governor in state history, according to his office.
Under his leadership, the state has closed 24 prisons and juvenile detention centers, decreasing the prison population by more than 6,000.