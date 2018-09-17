North Country returns mixed verdict for Cuomo

× Expand File photo Andrew Cuomo won the Democratic primary last week, but earned anemic results in the North Country.

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have won a commanding victory over challenger Cynthia Nixon in last week’s Democratic primary, winning 65 percent of the vote.

But he barely limped across the finish line in northern New York.

Cuomo carved outright wins in Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties, but earned razor-thin margins in Clinton (3 points), Jefferson (1.3 percent), St. Lawrence (1.7 percent) and Warren, where he eked out a 2 percent victory, according to unofficial returns from the state Board of Elections.

His vote margin in Herkimer County was just 7 votes, 753-746.

He lost Fulton and Lewis counties, as well as Washington and Saratoga, part of the Nixon blast radius emanating out from Albany and circling the surrounding counties.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul fared far better, sweeping all 12 counties in New York’s 21st Congressional District, besting Jumaane Williams 53 to 47 statewide.

Nixon garnered statewide totals of 34.4 percent, roughly the same numbers Zephyr Teachout secured in 2014, where she won 30 of the state’s 62 counties — including Hamilton, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington — in her primary bid against Cuomo.

Turnout roughly doubled that of 2014 with 1.5 million voters, or about 27 percent of registered Democrats.

Cuomo’s pick for attorney general, Tish James, took 40 percent of the vote in a four-way race — but failed to win a single North Country county.

Instead, voters in New York’s 21st Congressional District were divided between Rep. Sean Maloney and Teachout, who took a stab at the seat in her third race in four years.

Teachout won Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties (and by just 2 votes in Franklin County, 652 to 650), while Maloney racked up wins in the western part of the district, including Fulton, Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

LOCAL REACTIONS

Clinton County Democratic Committee Chairman Sara Rowden said she wasn’t surprised Cuomo won the Tri Lakes region.

“He’s in many ways been good to the North Country,” Rowden told The Sun.

And she wasn’t shocked at the nail-biter in Clinton County, which went for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary — even without a visit from Nixon, an actor and education activist who never ventured further north than Saratoga Springs in her six-month insurgent campaign, nor demonstrated much of an appetite for diving into upstate issues.

“There’s a lot of progressives in Clinton County,” said Rowden. “Even if they didn’t see her, they’re aware of what she stood for.”

Shaun Gillilland, regional vice chair of the New York State Republican Party for the North Country, said the results didn’t portend well for Cuomo in November.

“It says to me even Democrats are quite unhappy with Mr. Cuomo,” Gillilland said. “He’s not as well liked in the North Country as probably he thinks he is.”

And while Nixon lost, the Working Families Party, which endorsed her campaign, said the results portend well for the ascendant progressive wing of the state voters, which has been grinding it out with the more institutional wing represented by Cuomo.

In the state Senate, six of the eight former members of the Independent Democratic Caucus, which forged a power-sharing agreement with Republicans, lost their seats.

Democrats must still defeat at least one sitting Republican in November to capture control of the state Senate majority.

If so, progressives hope to push through legislation that has bottled up over the years, including a single-payer health care bill, voting reform and ethics laws.

Gillilland said the leftward tack bodes well for Republicans.

“It makes it easier to win elections,” he said.

Cuomo lost much of upstate in the 2014 election, but easily managed to dispatch Rob Astorino, the now-former Westchester County executive.

The governor batted back claims last week that Nixon pulled him to the left, touting his record of a $15 minimum wage, marriage equality and gun control legislation as evidence of his progressive values.

MOLINARO STEPS OUT

Cuomo faces Republican Marc Molinaro in November.

The Dutchess County executive launched an upstate “Cuomo Corruption Tour” on Friday.

“Winning a primary is not winning an election,” Molinaro told The Sun.

Cuomo spent $25 million to dispatch Nixon, burning through as much as $400,000 per day in the final days of the contest.

“At end of the day, taxpayers and government lose out,” he said.

Molinaro renewed attacks against the governor, criticizing his oversight of the state’s economic development initiatives, which he contends lend themselves to corruption.

He called for a special prosecutor like Robert Mueller to launch a probe against the governor, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing in a series of criminal trials that resulted in one of his closest advisors convicted on federal corruption charges, among two other associates.

“At the end of the day, he’s allowed to bend the rules and defraud taxpayers,” Molinaro said.

Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe, Green Howie Hawkins and Stephanie Miner, an independent running under the Serve America Movement line, are also running.