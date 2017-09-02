North Country revitalization through the arts

The Adirondack North Country Association hosted a panel discussion featuring a group of local business leaders last week. The discussion, kickstarted by Philip Morris of the Proctor Theater, was held at the historic Harrietstown Hall in Saranac Lake.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
SARANAC LAKE | A group of art, history and business executives convened last week to talk about ways the arts can spur economic development in the North Country.
The panel discussion, attended by over 50 residents, was hosted by the Adirondack North Country Association at the Harrietstown Hall in Saranac Lake on Aug. 22.
Philip Morris, the CEO of Proctors Theater in Schenectady, gave a presentation on ways that his theater has worked toward revitalizing the city as a whole.
Through a $40 million capital campaign, a myriad of programs and infrastructure changes, the Proctors Theater boosted visitation from 150,000 people in 2002 to 784,000 last year.
The one thing that matters upstate when approaching revitalization, Morris said, is authenticity.
“You have to be about you,” he said.
Morris cautioned that the Proctors model of revitalization — creating a large community hub through grassroots movement and using that to levy private investment — may not be transferable to Saranac Lake or Plattsburgh.
“You can’t replicate this,” he said.
“But you can take the structure and try to make the alchemy happen at a different scale.”
PLATTSBURGH
A panel of executive directors — including Jill Breit from Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY), Historic Saranac Lake’s Amy Catania, The Strand Center’s Joshua Kretser and Aaron Woolf from The Deer’s Head Inn — discussed ways that their organizations were working toward helping revitalize the local economy.
In Plattsburgh, the Strand Center for the Arts is at the core of an ongoing downtown revitalization effort, according to Kretser.
Plattsburgh’s Strand Theater underwent a nearly 10 year, $4 million restoration effort from 2005-14.
“I saw E.T. at what is now the Strand Theater,” Kretser said. “I can still remember the stench. And the sticky floor.
“I remember my family and I having to move seats because springs would be poking out.”
Once the theater reopened, the changes were noticeable, he said.
The 950 seat theater — and the Strand Center for the Arts next door — is now at the core of a $10 million state-funded downtown revitalization initiative in the Lake City, according to Kretser.
“When you have a thriving arts corridor, it spurs development,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, SARANAC LAKE
Woolf spoke about his experience with bringing the dilapidated 209 year old tavern back to life.
Woolf, a former candidate in the 2014 NY-21 congressional race, said that talk of him taking over the Deer’s Head Inn far preceded his intention to do so.
“But then I started thinking about all the things I’d been promising as a candidate,” he said. “I started looking at that damn black building and started realizing the difference between ‘someone should do this’ and ‘I should do this.’”
Woolf said that his business is just the beginning for the Essex County seat:
“I think it’s only the start.”
To Historic Saranac Lake, a nonprofit architectural preservation organization, understanding the past is key to unlocking their town’s future.
Catania outlined the nonprofit’s current projects, including the “Cure Porch on Wheels,” a traveling porch created in 2010 by artist Bryony Graham.
Crafted to resemble the type of porch that tuberculosis patients would “cure” on while in Saranac Lake, the traveling porch will feature exhibitions, oral history presentations, interviews and more.
Revitalization efforts in Saranac Lake — including that of the Pendragon Theater, which may soon relocate to a more centrally-located facility, and the Plein Air Festival, which net $40,000 in art sales this year — have been ongoing.
Ellen Rocco, station manager for North Country Public Radio, said that all the efforts of these organizations could not be discounted:
“I would never underestimate the power of the arts.”