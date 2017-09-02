North Country revitalization through the arts

× The Adirondack North Country Association hosted a panel discussion featuring a group of local business leaders last week. The discussion, kickstarted by Philip Morris of the Proctor Theater, was held at the historic Harrietstown Hall in Saranac Lake. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

SARANAC LAKE | A group of art, history and business executives convened last week to talk about ways the arts can spur economic development in the North Country.

The panel discussion, attended by over 50 residents, was hosted by the Adirondack North Country Association at the Harrietstown Hall in Saranac Lake on Aug. 22.

Philip Morris, the CEO of Proctors Theater in Schenectady, gave a presentation on ways that his theater has worked toward revitalizing the city as a whole.

Through a $40 million capital campaign, a myriad of programs and infrastructure changes, the Proctors Theater boosted visitation from 150,000 people in 2002 to 784,000 last year.

The one thing that matters upstate when approaching revitalization, Morris said, is authenticity.

“You have to be about you,” he said.

Morris cautioned that the Proctors model of revitalization — creating a large community hub through grassroots movement and using that to levy private investment — may not be transferable to Saranac Lake or Plattsburgh.

“You can’t replicate this,” he said.

“But you can take the structure and try to make the alchemy happen at a different scale.”

PLATTSBURGH

A panel of executive directors — including Jill Breit from Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY), Historic Saranac Lake’s Amy Catania, The Strand Center’s Joshua Kretser and Aaron Woolf from The Deer’s Head Inn — discussed ways that their organizations were working toward helping revitalize the local economy.

In Plattsburgh, the Strand Center for the Arts is at the core of an ongoing downtown revitalization effort, according to Kretser.

Plattsburgh’s Strand Theater underwent a nearly 10 year, $4 million restoration effort from 2005-14.

“I saw E.T. at what is now the Strand Theater,” Kretser said. “I can still remember the stench. And the sticky floor.

“I remember my family and I having to move seats because springs would be poking out.”

Once the theater reopened, the changes were noticeable, he said.

The 950 seat theater — and the Strand Center for the Arts next door — is now at the core of a $10 million state-funded downtown revitalization initiative in the Lake City, according to Kretser.