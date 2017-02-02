North Country schools seeking subs

PLATTSBURGH — School districts across the North Country are scrambling to find substitute teachers.

Times have not gotten easier over these past few years, according to several superintendents. In fact, the situation has gotten worse.

“I don’t know of any school districts who aren’t experiencing this issue,” said Beekmantown Central School District Dan Mannix. “It’s a problem everywhere.”

School officials blame the problem on a combination of lack of interest and teachers changing their field due to a shaky climate for the profession in recent years.

Northern Adirondack Central School Superintendent Laura Marlow said her district is lucky since there’s a pool of about 10 subs to pull from.

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, on the other hand, only has one at this time, said Principal Rob Witkiewicz.

The result, he said, is teachers and administrators must be pulled from their regular tasks to cover the slots. Another alternative is combining classrooms.

“During regents [last week], we needed about five subs,” he said. “I almost got pulled from a parent conference.

“It wasn’t easy to find them.”

Au Sable Valley Central School Superintendent Paul Savage said the school requires the presence of at least one substitute each day.

“It’s become a lot harder to fill these vacancies,” said Savage. “But we’re all competing against each other.”

SEEKING MORE PROFESSIONALS

There are well over 20 school districts in the North Country, spread hundreds of miles apart, that are in need of substitutes teachers: certified and uncertified.

Several district officials said out of the few applications they do receive, a majority are from uncertified individuals.

According to the state Education Department, uncertified substitutes, regardless of whether they’re studying for one during the time of employment, are limited to working 40 days in a given school district in a school year.

School districts can obtain a waiver to exceed this limit, said Plattsburgh City School Superintendent Jay Lebrun. “We have begun applying for this waiver more frequently.”

Each school district has been trying to recruit both certified and uncertified individuals through advertising in local media outlets. None expressed having much success.

“There are less people coming out with education degrees and certificates,” said Savage. “So, it’s become a lot more difficult.”

LONG-TIME ISSUE

Most districts said this has been an ongoing issue for the past two years. Others, like Chazy Central Rural School, has noticed a decrease for the past six years.

CCRS Superintendent John Fairchild said a crunch in state funding was the main cause.

According to the New York State Comptroller Office, the state started to reduce school aid in the 2010-11 budget, where $1.4 billion was taken out. Another $2.6 million was taken out the next budget year.

Fairchild said back then, the district had to lay off several positions, even ones with tenure. Those teachers were on an on-call basis, leaving newly graduated individuals and substitutes with little to no options.

“Back then, there were some pretty massive budget cuts and lay offs,” Beekmantown Central School District Dan Mannix said. “Now, there’s so much opportunity for individuals to teach again.”

DAILY PAY RATES

According to the National Education Association, most New York school districts pay certified substitutes teachers anywhere between $100 to $125 a day, while noncertified individuals make around $80 a day.

AuSable Valley pays $75 for a permanent sub, one who stays within the building all day and covers what’s needed, and $65 for an on-call sub.

Beekmantown pays $105 a day for on-call subs and $115 a day for daily subs.

Marlow said Northern Adirondack is in the process of considering raising their rates again for the next school year’s budget.

“It may help, but I don’t think that’s the answer to solving this shortage,” Marlow said. “They’re not out there and we need to come up with ways to get new people into this profession.”

Several districts mentioned their efforts working with local colleges and universities to identify ways to get more people into the education field.

In the meantime, all school district officials said they are “always” looking for substitutes.

Details of these positions, including requirements and pay rates, can be found on each district website.