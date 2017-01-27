North Country schools working to curb bullying

× Expand Photo provided Close to 700 people attended the first show, including contestants and their families, teachers, school administrators, representatives of local social services agencies and community members to view the winning and honorable mention videos on the big screen, celebrate the achievements of all contestants, and to rally against bullying in schools and in the community.

PLATTSBURGH — Makayla Provost stood in front of a video camera and held up a sign:

“Why should I be alive?” it said.

Five years later, the former Beekmantown Central School student doesn’t regret making that video for the first-ever ISAB (I Stand Against Bullying) video contest in honor of a close friend.

“I personally was never bullied in school, but my friend that I was very close to had been bullied a lot,” said Provost, who is 13. “It got so bad to a point where he attempted suicide.

“My friend [Jonathan Graziane] and I thought that making a video would be a great way to show kids how much bullying can affect somebody and that it needs to come to an end.”

THROUGH A VIDEO LENS

The yearly contest was created by Champlain Valley Educational Services and the Regional Taskforce Against Bullying to promote anti-bullying efforts in schools across the region.

The videos feature various bullying scenarios — including a student calling another names and knocking a tray out of their hands— and how to solve them, along with how to portray certain positive school behaviors such as perseverance and self-control.

Besides Beekmantown, several schools all over the North Country have participated in this effort, including Northeastern Clinton Central School, who’s now working on a new video for the March 9 showing.

The video is going to be created by the Cougar Ambassadors — an organization of 20 students dedicated to promoting a school environment.

NCCS Superintendent Robb Garrand said the club is in the process of creating a script to show the harmful effects of bullying.

“Bullying is a hot topic,” he said. “And we’re taking every measure possible to stand up against it.”

BE AWARE

Almost one out of every four students report being bullied during the school year, according to the National Bullying Prevention Center, and those students are at an increased risk for poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety, depression and even suicide.

The children most likely to be targeted, according to the same source, are ones of a different race or sexual orientation. Other differences, such as being overweight or disabled, can lead to mistreatment – physically, verbally or emotionally.

CVES Health, Safety and Risk Management Supervisor Jeff Sisson said the region’s numbers of students being bullied is lower than the national average. Sisson didn’t have an exact percentage since the questionnaire differs each year.

DON’T EXCLUDE

Sisson, however, said he has noticed an increase in acts of exclusion this past year for reasons unknown to him.

Several school districts, like Peru, have noticed this upcoming trend and are already making efforts to seize it.

Last year, the Peru Central School District rolled out the Buddy Bench system that teaches kids how to be compassionate, instead of hostile, toward other children.

How the Buddy Bench works: when students don’t have someone to play with, they’ll sit on one of the benches in the hopes another child will ask them to play.

“Exclusion is an early form of bullying,” said K-2 Principal Michelle Rawson. “If we teach them to accept others now, they’ll be more likely to engage one another in the future.”

CVES EFFORTS

The region alone has been coming up with different ways to teach kids the importance of respecting one another.

Besides the video contest, Sisson, with the help of CVES and the Regional Taskforce Against Bullying, put on the first-ever youth empowerment summit where about 170 students from 15 school districts participated in workshops on bullying prevention.

Now on a monthly basis, those students are working toward improving their schools environment through activities based on a different topic each month.

Last month, kids learned how to pay it forward by helping people with little tasks, such as holding a door open for someone else. Next month, kids will learn how to honor everyone’s differences.

“I’m not aware of this happening anywhere else in the country,” Sisson said. “We’re committed to taking all the steps needed to prevent bullying in our schools.”

Make a video today

The 6th Annual ISAB Awards will take place March 9 in the E. Glenn Glitz Auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh.

All video entries are due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

For questions or comments, contact Sisson at 518-561-0100 ext. 358 or visit https://www.cves.org/isab/.