North Country Singers looking for more choir members

The North Country Singers, under the direction of Denise Conti, are shown in a past performance at the Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek. The group is looking for new choir members who are interested in performing in the annual Holiday Celebration, scheduled for Dec. 2-3. The choir continues through the spring.

JOHNSBURG | The North Country Singers is looking for interested members as the choir starts preparing for its annual Holiday Celebration, Dec. 2-3.

According to choir director Denise Conti, the adult choir regularly meets during the school year, with most of the singers coming from places such as Johnsburg, North Creek, Chestertown, and Minerva, some coming from Indian Lake.

“We normally have about a 40-voice choir,” Conti said.

Conti said the choir generally does three concerts per year, beginning with the Holiday Celebration and ending with spring concert in May. She said at that time the choir performs with her daughter’s Select Choir from her school in Queensbury. In addition, she said they usually perform in nursing homes.

Conti said she has been working on 10 pieces of music for the Holiday Celebration, which will also feature some dancers, soloists, and special readings.

Conti said the North Country Singers will have been around for 40 years in the spring, a;though the name has changed over the years. She said the choir was started by Tudi Severance in 1978 as the Festival Praise Choir. Conti, who taught at the Johnsburg Central School for 32 years and was the choral director, became the next director, but she stepped down for a few years. In her absence, Bill Nickerson took over changed the choir’s name to the Millennium Chorus, to correspond with the arrival of the 21st century.

“After a few years I came back, and the Millennium had passed, and we changed the name to the North Country Singers,” Conti said.

Conti, who is the vice-president of the Tannery Pond Community Center, said she is very pleased with the center’s auditorium.

“We are so fortunate to have it. The sound is perfection, the sound quality, and it is user-friendly,” she said.

The North Country Singers meet on Monday nights at 7 p.m. in the band room at Johnsburg Central School, 165 Main St., North Creek, where they will be rehearsing for the annual Holiday Celebration at Tannery Pond Community Center on Dec. 2 and 3.