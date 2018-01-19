North Country Singers welcomes new singers, rehearsals Jan. 22

× Expand Photo provided The North Country Singers, which performed a free holiday concert at Tannery Pond in December, is preparing for a 40th anniversary spring concert on May 20. The choir, which is made up of community members from the Gore Mountain region, is always looking for more members.

JOHNSBURG | The North Country Singers under the direction of Denise Conti will begin rehearsals on Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Johnsburg Central School Band Room.

The choir is made up of singers from the greater Gore Mountain region, and welcomes anyone who likes to sing to join them.

The choir will be preparing music for its spring concert on May 20, celebrating its 40th anniversary of bringing quality choral music to the area.

The program will consist of past favorites chosen by the singers, including “Les Miserables,” “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “Seasons of Love,” “Ave Verum Corpus,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and selections from “West Side Story” in recognition of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday.

The Queensbury Middle School Select Choir under the direction of Laura Lee Deland will also be performing in this concert.