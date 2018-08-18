North Country teens take part in statewide youth summit

× Expand Photo provided The Reality Check youth summit enlisted Scott Ruch, Lawrence Tucker, Tabitha Wall, Sienna Bibeau, Danielle Rust, Lacie Robideau, Megan Downs Perez, Sierra Bessett, Dorothy Arguelles, Cora Turcotte, Archita Jain and Dana Bushey Isabella to combat tobacco marketing aimed at their peers.

PLATTSBURGH | Nine youth leaders from Plattsburgh, Champlain and Malone have returned from the annual Reality Check Youth Summit at Cazenovia College in central New York.

During leadership activities and team building exercises with 150 other youth leaders from around the state, they made plans for raising awareness in their own communities about the impact tobacco marketing has on youth.

“Most people don’t know that the average age of a new smoker in New York is 13,” said Tabitha Wall a junior at Northeastern Clinton Central School.

“Tobacco companies are trying to make kids see tobacco products the same way they see candy products. Ask yourself, ‘What does this packaging look like?’ Does it look like strawberry candy or cotton candy? It’s not right!” said Sienna Bibeau, 2018 Plattsburgh High School graduate.

“Teens are being more exposed to tobacco marketing as tobacco companies are putting up advertisements in stores where 75 percent of teenagers visit at least once a week,” said Archita Jain, incoming freshman at Plattsburgh High School. “We are advocating to protect our fellow youths in our communities and state from the threat of tobacco marketing and use.”

During the summit, Reality Check members used large displays of what would normally be considered kid-friendly items including large cutouts of:

• A kids’ birthday cake with cigarettes for candles and a banner reading “The average age of a new smoker is 13.”

• A crayon box with cigarettes instead of crayons that reflect startling statistics about tobacco marketing and youth smoking.

• A claw machine filled with packs of cigarettes instead of stuffed animals and toys.

• An ice cream truck promoting tobacco product sales rather than ice cream sales.

• Open packs of cigarettes on the blades of a working 8’ x 5’ mini-golf windmill.

The displays were designed to make people stop and think “What is wrong with this picture?” At each demonstration, Reality Check youth explained how the supposed kid-friendly exhibits drew the attention of passersby just as the tobacco industry is grabbing youth’s attention with tobacco marketing in stores.

In addition to the youth summit, Reality Check will coordinate the Sept. 13 “Seen Enough Tobacco” event which will bring attention to the average age of a new smoker in New York.

For more information, visit SeenEnoughTobacco.org.