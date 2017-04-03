North Country tobacco task force formed

LAKE PLACID — In response to a continued high prevalence of tobacco use in the region, the North Country Population Health Improvement Program (NCPHIP) of AHI has established the North Country Tobacco Use Reduction Task Force.

The task force, comprised of individuals and organizations committed to improving the health of North Country communities, will promote strategies to reduce the use of all forms of tobacco products throughout the region via a new initiative, “It’s Time to Clean the Air in the North Country.”

The task force will educate the region about the prevalence and impact of tobacco use, expanding and strengthening tobacco cessation services, promoting smoke-free policies and raising the minimum legal sale age of tobacco products to 21 years of age throughout the six North Country counties.

Stakeholders met on Monday, March 27 to discuss their action plan.

NCPHIP recently released a new report, “Review of Data Associated with Adult Cigarette Smoking in the North Country,” which can be seen at healthyadk.org.

For more information about this initiative and to find out how to get involved, contact Tom Tallon at phip@ahihealth.org or 480-0111, ext. 306.