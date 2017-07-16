North Creek church pastor to make world record attempt

× Expand North Creek United Methodist Church

NORTH CREEK — The North Creek United Methodist Church will attempt to break a Guinness World Record with a 60 hour audio livestream on July 20-22.

Pastor Terry Mosholder will attempt to break the Guiness World Record for longest continuous live streaming program over the internet with a broadcast from the Adirondack Community Outreach Center (ACOC) in Wevertown.

The live stream will raise money for the ACOC, organizers say.

The ACOC Center partners with Johnsburg and Minerva Central Schools and the Minerva Service Organization to provide the backpacks to 65 children annually.

The cost of each bag distributed is $5.25 per bag, or $199 per child, per year. The backpack program provides bags filled with food that is child-friendly, shelf stable and easily consumed.

The North Creek Methodist Church is now seeking volunteers to take donations as the live stream runs.

Pledges will be taken for each hour Terry successfully completes towards the goal of 60 hours.

If a person pledges 10 cents per hour and Pastor completes all of 60 hours, that would be a pledge of $6 towards a backpack.

For more info, email Terry at pastor.terry@myownsong.org or call 742-6707.