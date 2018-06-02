North Creek Farmer’s Market to return in June

NORTH CREEK | The North Creek Farmers Market is scheduled to return starting in June at Riverfront Park every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vendors will be given the option of purchasing a space for the full 15-week season for $100; five-week sessions for $50, or attend one market for $15.

Smaller producers will also be allowed to share a booth.

The Mountainview Community Church in Bakers Mills will provide kids activities.

“Our church is grateful to reach out in any way in the community, especially to the children,” said Pastor Shane Diener.

Organizer Beth Maher said for such a vibrant community, North Creek could use the service.

Maher, a North River resident, said there will be live entertainment during the market, and organizers hope to incorporate the event with Revolution Rail rail bike operations, which is headquartered at the North Creek Depot.

“We hope to get people enjoying North Creek,” said Peter Horvath, also of North River.

Horvath, who volunteers at the community garden behind the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, said he would like to see the ACOC food bank and its neighbor, the North Country Ministry, working with the farmers market.

The market, he said, will provide a nice opportunity to buy Adirondack produce and will add to the sense of community.

A prospective market would be on town land and vendors would be required to obtain their insurance.

The North Creek Business Alliance will act as the bank for user fees, which will be used for advertising in 2019.

The market will run from June 21 through Sept. 27, then again on Columbus Day Weekend.

For additional information, or to get a vendor application, contact the Gore Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce at info@gorechamber.com or call 518-251-2612 ext. 8 or Beth Maher at 518-251-5210.

Applications will also be available at the Tannery Pond Community Center, the Town of Johnsburg Library, and at Johnsburg Town Hall.