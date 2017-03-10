North Creek gourmet chocolate firm teams up with Price Chopper

× Expand Photo provided Local success story: Price Chopper and Market 32 stores across the state will now carry gourmet chocolates manufactured by Barkeater Chocolates, a North Creek-based family business. Pictured here: Co-owner Deb Morris.

NORTH CREEK — One local business has found their sweet spot.

Barkeater Chocolates has announced their gourmet chocolates will be sold at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores across the state over the course of the next several months.

“Their chocolate peanut butter cups, bars and bark are amongst the best that our category managers, who source product from all over the world, have ever tasted,” said Mona Golub, a spokeswoman for Price Chopper and Market 32.

“As a homegrown company, we are committed to sourcing and procuring foods from local producers with an exceptional commitment to quality, and Barkeater Chocolates is a perfect fit.”

Deb Morris, chocolatier and co-founder, said the company is thrilled for the opportunity to showcase their products at some 72 locations statewide.

“The Golub family is very discerning about what products they offer their customers, and we’re honored to have a place in their stores,” Morris said.

The stores will offer the chocolatier’s famous Barkeater Bars in five flavors, Grown Up Peanut Butter Cups and two varieties of bark.

Morris said the deal has been a long time coming, and builds on their presence in several local Price Chopper locations, including Queensbury and Warrensburg in Warren County.

“We’ve already increased to about 60 stores now, and will finish in the next few months,” Morris said.

Morris said the company is well-equipped to handle the projected increase in demand.

Sales are up about 15 percent from last fourth quarter, Morris said.

“We anticipate another increase this year.”

Look out for the treats in Lake Placid, Plattsburgh and Champlain, where the items will appear shortly.

Barkeater Chocolates began making small-batch chocolates in a rented space at a local bakery in 2008.

The family-owned company employs eight people at their production facility and distributes their chocolate throughout the Capital Region, Adirondacks, New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

Their Quinoa Ka-Pow! Bar is one of only a handful of chocolate products across the country that utilizes quinoa with dark chocolate.