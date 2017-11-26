North Creek is stop on 2018 Cycle ADK route

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Christopher South Cycle Adirondacks gave a presentation at the Tannery Pond Community Center where they announced the route for Cycle ADK 2018. The bicycle tour will cover 400 miles and make two-day stops at Speculator, Inlet, and North Creek. Shown are Cycle ADK co-director Doug Haney, Christy Wilt from Hamilton County Tourism, Inlet Parks Department supervisor Mitch Lee, Gore Mountain Region chamber director Lisa Salamon, and Cycle ADK’s other co-director, Matt Van Slyke. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Christopher South Matt Van Slyke of Cycle Adirondacks talks to Gore Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce director Lisa Salamon about a bike displayed at Cycle ADK’s presentation at Tannery Pond. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Christopher South A slide showing the route map for the 2018 Cycle Adirondacks event was part of a presentation announcing the three, two-day stops scheduled for the tour. Stops include Speculator, Inlet and North Creek. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Christopher South A slide shows rail cycling as one of the attractions participants in the 2018 Cycle Adirondacks event will be able to participate in when they stop in North Creek. Prev Next

NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg hamlet of North Creek will be the third of three Adirondack towns named as two-day stops on the 2018 Cycle Adirondack tour scheduled for August 2018.

On Nov. 14, at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek, co-directors Doug Haney and Matt Van Slyke gave a presentation of the 400-mile route of the 2018 Cycle ADK event.

Van Slyke said the route had changed from 2017, and will start this year in with a two-day stop in Speculator, followed by Inlet and North Creek.

Representatives from each town were on hand to express how happy they were to be part of Cycle ADK in 2018.

“We are so excited to have Cycle Adirondack coming to North Creek,” said Lisa Salamon, director of the Gore Mountain Region Chamber of Commerce.

Cyclists taking part in the event will camp at the Ski Bowl Park, where skiing started in New York State, according to Salamon.

Local attractions during the event, which is slated for Aug. 18-24, 2018, include free Movies by the River and rail bikes, tasting chocolate at the Chocolate Factory, and coming to Tannery Pond for entertainment.

Christy Wilt, the Hamilton County Economic Development & Tourism director, and Mitch Lee, the Inlet Parks Department supervisor, each mentioned how close the campsites were to the center of town and all the amenities available there.

Lee said Inlet was a particularly good fit for the cycle tour.

“This is exactly what we do - being the center of eco-tourism in west-central Adirondacks,” she said.

Wilt said the campsite on Lake Pleasant was just five minutes from the downtown business district, and Lee said cyclists would camp at Fern Park, just four minutes from Inlet dining and entertainment.

Cycle ADK changed the format in 2017 to include two-day stops and the event received a lot of positive feedback on the change.

“It give more ride options, more distances for rides, and more opportunities for off-bike activities.”

Van Slyke mentioned visiting local business, restaurants, museums, hiking, swimming and canoeing in areas where cyclists will camp.

The connection to the local communities was critical to the success of the tour, said Haney.

“We want to make sure our guests feel they are part of the community and the community is part of the event,” he said.

Cycle ADK is limited to 200 participants and the event is already 75 percent booked. Riders from 35 states and provinces of Canada have already registered. Haney said there is even one registered rider from London, England.

For more information and registration, visit cycleadirondacks.com.