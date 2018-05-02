North Creek man charged following ski hoax

NORTH CREEK | Following a three-week investigation, New York State Police have charged a North Creek man with making a false statement after he allegedly lied about spending the night trapped on a ski lift at Gore Mountain.

Isaac Hyde, 37, of North Creek was charged last month, officials said.

State police at Chestertown responded to a call from management at Gore Mountain on March 30 after Hyde told police he was stranded overnight on a chairlift at Gore Mountain Ski Center following a day of skiing.

According to police, Hyde said the ski area closed and he was left stuck on the chairlift overnight.

Troopers obtained a written deposition from Hyde detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Hyde knowingly provided information in his statement was determined to be false.

Mark Ceipel, a state police spokesman, said Hyde approached employees at Gore Mountain on April 1 and said he had been left on the lift.

Ceipel said the employees, who knew Hyde as someone who sometimes skis at Gore, felt he might not have been completely truthful and called the police.

Authorities decided to charge Hyde after interviewing him and the employees involved, saying they found inconsistencies his story and chain of events.

Hyde was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at the Town of Johnsburg court on May 4 at 9 a.m.