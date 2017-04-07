North Creek paramedics travel to Iraq to lend a hand

× Expand Photo provided Joe Connelly traveled to Mosul, Iraq in February with NYC Medics, a nonprofit that dispatches medical professionals to disaster areas and warzones. Connelly, left, is pictured here bringing in a wounded soldier on a stretcher.

NORTH CREEK — Spending two weeks in war zone is not like serving as a paramedic in North Creek.

Just ask Joe Connelly and Thomas Ordway Jr., two North Creek residents who recently returned from Iraq.

For over five months, the Iraqi military, with the backing of U.S.-led coalition military forces, has been battling the Islamic State in Mosul, the nation’s second largest city.

Connelly works full-time as a paramedic with the Johnsburg and Newcomb rescue squads; Ordway, with the Glens Falls Fire Department.

Both have seen the carnage firsthand.

The pair worked under the protection of Iraqi special forces units at scattered Trauma Stabilization Points, or triage areas designed to stabilize wounded soldiers (and sometimes civilians) before dispatching them to hospitals as far as an hour away.

The job entailed placing tourniquets, packing wounds, establishing IVs and administering painkillers.

“We really only had about 15 minutes to spend with each of our patients,” Ordway said. “We worked to make them as comfortable as possible for a long and rough road to the hospital.”

The process was color-coordinated.

A green tag meant that a patient could wait for transport. Yellow indicated a patient had six hours to surgery. A red tag: one hour.

A black tag indicated death was imminent, and the patient would not be packaged for travel.

Connelly and Ordway were dispatched through NYC Medics, a nonprofit agency that dispatches medical professionals around the globe to aid in disaster areas.

Originally launched in 2005 to respond to the Kashmir Earthquake in Pakistan, the group has since responded to disasters in Nepal, Haiti and the Philippines, among other destinations.

The international coalition now includes doctors, physician assistants and nurses.

The World Health Organization came forward in 2016 to support and supply qualified relief agencies willing to work at TSPs, and NYC Medics was up to the challenge.

Connelly, a founding member, was in Mosul in February; Ordway, March.

As part of the preparations, each had to take numerous online training classes, followed by immunizations and acquiring visas.

One of the toughest things for both was the limited time they could spend with their patients.

“Not knowing what hospital they’re going to, you can’t follow up,” said Ordway.

Relationships mainly revolved around their fellow medics and translators. Ordway also used Google Translate on his smartphone to communicate with Iraqi medics.

“It’s amazing how much communicating you can do without being verbal,” he said.

NYC Medics will continue to have a presence in Mosul for at least another six months. Connelly said he’d encourage any local emergency responder to explore the opportunity.

“Often it’s not our knowledge of protocols or skill proficiency that makes the difference, but our ability to go outside the box, crossing barriers of language, personality, and geography, layers of misinformation and alternative facts,” he said.

Connelly added: “War is different. It has all the chaos of a major natural disaster, but with much greater danger from people who are determined to kill you.”

Ordway counted Connelly as an inspiration.

“He’s always been there supporting me during my paramedic classes. He sets a great example as a helper.”

Both paramedics were greatly affected by their experience.

“You feel like you’re part of the right cause – supporting the world’s battle,” Connelly said.

Ordway would go back as soon as he got the chance.

“It’s addicting, such a great experience, but also surreal. My only regret is that I couldn’t stay longer — it’s hard to leave.”

For more information about NYC Medics, visit nycmedics.org.