North Creek Railway Museum seeking docents

NORTH CREEK — The North Creek Railroad Depot Museum is seeking docents.

The staffers are critical to guiding guests through the facility.

“Our docents have always done a wonderful job of explaining the role of the Depot in the story of Teddy Roosevelt becoming president and his impact on our nation,” said Joe Elliot, chair of the Docent Committee of The North Creek Railroad Depot Museum.

Docents last year opened the museum 83 days and welcomed 4,000 visitors.

The guides also assist in the local Ski History Room, and taking visitors through the large model railroad which highlights the history of the Greater Gore Mountain Region.

Volunteers can select the days they can assist at the museum to fit their schedule, Elliot said. All new docents are trained and then paired with experienced docents.

A new addition this year will be a display about Dr. Thomas Durant who founded the railroad in North Creek.

North Creek Depot Board members Greg and Ellen Schaefer were new docents last year (Ellen is also Vice President of the Depot’s Board). Greg is one of the sons of Carl Schaefer who built the first rope tow in the Historic Ski Bowl in 1935. He frequently works in the Ski History Room.

“Being a docent is very rewarding,” said Greg. “It’s an opportunity to relate how important North Creek is in the history of the Adirondacks. But it is also a time where visitors share their knowledge of Roosevelt, the D & H Railroad, or skiing in our area. So it is a learning experience, all around.”

Visitors often start a dialog, which makes the role particularly interesting, he said.

“I also have relatives who worked for the D & H Railroad, and several of their uniforms are now on display.”

The North Creek Railroad Depot Museum is currently open weekends from 12-4 p.m., but will expand its days to Friday through Tuesday from July 1 to Oct. 1.

To learn more about becoming a docent at the North Creek Railway Museum, call Elliot at 518-251-3836.