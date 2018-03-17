North Creek Rotary announces scholarship opportunities

NORTH CREEK | The North Creek Rotary Club (NCRC) will award three scholarships of $1,000 each to deserving local graduates.

Graduating seniors from Indian Lake, Johnsburg and Minerva, including home schooled students residing in those districts, are invited to apply.

The NCRC was able to attain a matching grant from the Rotary International Foundation to make the $3,000 in scholarships available.

The organization’s annual raffle of a Hornbeck canoe also contributes to the annual effort.

Applications will be available at the guidance office at each district as well as specifics related to the application and review process.

“Once again this year, we are proud to announce that we have applied for and received a grant from Rotary International to double the amount of the Scholarship to $1,000 for each recipient,” said NCRC Co-President Phil Sangster. “Our three awards, which recognizes leadership as well as scholarship, are given to the three students we think are the outstanding graduates who applied for our scholarship.”

NCRC is one of 32,000 Rotary International Clubs worldwide. The local organization was chartered on April 6, 1949. The organization has supported many different local, national and international projects throughout its history.