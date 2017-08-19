North Creek Rotary honored for service

NORTH CREEK | The North Creek Rotary Club and Rotary District 7190 were honored Aug. 3 for their help painting the North Creek Depot Museum.

The North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association (NCRDPA) Board of Trustees presented a certificate of appreciation to Rotary Club co-presidents Bruce Merchant and Phil Sangster.

In all, around 20 volunteers prepped and painted the historic site.

“We received a quote for the painting of the building that was over $12,000,” said NCRDPA Vice President Ellen Shaefer. “The Depot Museum is a 501(c)3, not-for-profit organization that is staffed entirely with volunteers and relies on donations to keep the museum open. Without the help of the Rotary and other volunteers, we simply could not have completed this project.”

The North Creek Railroad Station Complex is located in the hamlet of North Creek and is listed on the State and National Registrar.

While railroad history buffs may admire the intact nature of this railway complex, most people recognize the North Creek station as the site where Vice President Theodore Roosevelt learned early on the morning of Sept. 14, 1901 that he had become president due to the assassination of William McKinley.