North Creek Rotary to award $3K to local students

NORTH CREEK — The North Creek Rotary Club recently announced that it will donate three $1,000 scholarships to qualifying local graduates.

Graduating students from the Johnsburg, Indian Lake and Minerva school districts are invited to participate.

The Rotary Club is requesting that each application include: a short cover letter written by the student — typewritten in the form of a professional business correspondence — with the student’s contact information, parents’ names, financial needs and career goals, employment history and a list of colleges the student has applied to.

The application should also include a short essay, no more than one page in length, expressing how the student’s life goals can contribute to the community.

The student must also submit one letter of reference from a member of their community. The most effective references will come from an employer or other supervisor, or community involvement leader who is outside of the student’s family.

Applicants should note that if the letter of reference is sent separately they must indicate in their cover letter from whom the reference letter is expected to arrive.

“We encourage each student to ask for help and advice from parents or others,” said Phil Sangster, co-president of the Rotary Club. “They must realize that by applying for this scholarship they agree that the material submitted, other than that supplied in the reference letter, will be original to them.

“To be considered, all parts of the application must be received by the students’ respective guidance office no later than Friday, June 1.”

“The North Creek Rotary Club offers scholarships to recognize student accomplishments,” said Sangster. “We do so with the hope that graduates will have a bright future that will, in some way, provide humanitarian service to people in need.”

The North Creek Rotary Club is one of over 32,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide. As such, it participates in a broad range of service projects including health care, clean water, food, youth development, and education within the local community and throughout the world.