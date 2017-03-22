North Creek supervisor hospitalized after setback

NORTH CREEK — The town of Johnsburg’s iconic supervisor, active in local politics for about 28 years, has been stricken with a serious illness.

As of March 21, he remained in the intensive care unit of Albany Medical Center, town officials said.

Ron Vanselow underwent a six-way bypass surgery Feb. 28, his secretary Joanne Morehouse said Monday.

Vanselow was discharged on March 8 to recover at home in Johnsburg. But within a few hours, Vanselow endured a stroke and was rushed to Warrensburg, where a medical helicopter airlifted him just before midnight to Albany Medical Center, she said.

Morehouse said the supervisor has shown improvement in the past several days.

“I heard that he was responding to simple commands,” she said.

Tuesday, town officials said that his status remained the same.

Albany Medical Center declined to comment, citing privacy regulations.

Vanselow is beloved by many in the community, said Morehouse.

“I’ve known him for many years, and he’s always doing something for other people.”

While Vanselow is incapacitated, Deputy Supervisor Gene Arsenault, a town board member for decades, is temporarily taking over the executive duties in running the town.

“Ron Vanselow is an awesome human being,” Morehouse said. “We’re all praying for him.”