North Creek weighs possible sewer project

Christopher South
The Johnsburg Sewer Commission continues to define the scope of a project to create a sewer district in the North Creek section of Johnsburg.
NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg Sewer Commission is continuing to meet in an attempt to define the scope of a proposed project to create a sewer district in North Creek.
Warren County Director of Planning and Community Development Wayne LaMothe was able to secure grant money to conduct a feasibility study to show the potential costs of creating a district.
The next step is to create a report that will define the area, examine the economics of the project and explore financing options, among other items.
The project’s scope would in turn determine the cost to ratepayers.
“The Sewer Committee is working on this based on input from Cedarwood (Engineering) and other factors, and they have pretty much defined an area that would encompass first part of the district,” LaMothe said.
State and federal agencies are not involved aside from offering preliminary advice.
“They are doing some basic consultation, but it really hasn’t proceeded too far — no permitting, yet,” LaMothe said.
A draft report, created last March by Cedarwood Engineering Services, Inc., listed four types of projects ranging in cost from $1.6 million to $5 million.
REPORT DRAFTED
The report reveals while there have been no reported health issues from existing wastewater systems — including residential septic units — there is a potential for the discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment, where it could contaminate groundwater and create health issues.
North Creek has residential septic systems of various ages and conditions and some will need to be replaced over the next five to 10 years, according to the report.
As a result, development has been limited because there is no centralized wastewater system in the hamlet, the report reads.
North Creek has been identified in regional plans prepared by Warren County as “an area of concentrated growth for the region.”
LaMothe said the language Cedarwood Engineering used reflects Smart Growth guidelines under the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor program, which is managed by the Warren County Planning Department.
The program, he said, identifies areas of existing growth as part of a regional approach to planning.
Business leaders have said municipal systems may attract lodging operations to North Creek, where some businesses share septic systems.
But Arnheiter, who like LaMothe attends most of the North Creek Business Alliance meetings, said the idea of attracting a major chain is not on the radar screen.
“Everybody has been kicking this ball around, but as a community we have come to realize we are not going to get a chain hotel,” she said.
At a presentation to the Johnsburg Town Board, last summer, Johnsburg Sewer Committee Chairman Matt Parobeck said the goal is to create a system that would cost users no more than $500 per year, however the number of users has not yet been determined.
He said at the time the recommended alternative called for the creation of a sequencing batch reactor which would cost about $3 million.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the Sewer Commission has been examining the town’s options from all angles to make the project as financially responsible as possible.
“I’ve personally met with an alphabet soup of government agencies to see what funding they can offer,” she said. “And we are working closely with the lawyer and engineer on the project.”
Councilwoman Laurie Arnheiter said the idea of a municipal system is not new.
Jacques Grunblatt, a local doctor, had been a proponent of a municipal sanitary sewer system since the 1950s, when state and federal agencies were paying the cost of town sewer systems, she said.