North Creek weighs possible sewer project

× Expand Christopher South The Johnsburg Sewer Commission continues to define the scope of a project to create a sewer district in the North Creek section of Johnsburg.

NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg Sewer Commission is continuing to meet in an attempt to define the scope of a proposed project to create a sewer district in North Creek.

Warren County Director of Planning and Community Development Wayne LaMothe was able to secure grant money to conduct a feasibility study to show the potential costs of creating a district.

The next step is to create a report that will define the area, examine the economics of the project and explore financing options, among other items.

The project’s scope would in turn determine the cost to ratepayers.

“The Sewer Committee is working on this based on input from Cedarwood (Engineering) and other factors, and they have pretty much defined an area that would encompass first part of the district,” LaMothe said.

State and federal agencies are not involved aside from offering preliminary advice.

“They are doing some basic consultation, but it really hasn’t proceeded too far — no permitting, yet,” LaMothe said.

A draft report, created last March by Cedarwood Engineering Services, Inc., listed four types of projects ranging in cost from $1.6 million to $5 million.

REPORT DRAFTED

The report reveals while there have been no reported health issues from existing wastewater systems — including residential septic units — there is a potential for the discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment, where it could contaminate groundwater and create health issues.

North Creek has residential septic systems of various ages and conditions and some will need to be replaced over the next five to 10 years, according to the report.

As a result, development has been limited because there is no centralized wastewater system in the hamlet, the report reads.

North Creek has been identified in regional plans prepared by Warren County as “an area of concentrated growth for the region.”

LaMothe said the language Cedarwood Engineering used reflects Smart Growth guidelines under the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor program, which is managed by the Warren County Planning Department.

The program, he said, identifies areas of existing growth as part of a regional approach to planning.

Business leaders have said municipal systems may attract lodging operations to North Creek, where some businesses share septic systems.