North Elba stays under tax levy cap

NORTH ELBA | The North Elba budget for the 2018 fiscal year takes into account around $2.5 million in capital projects.

The $9,951,040 spending plan increases $2.6 million from last year while revenues also increase near the same amount because of work set to begin on the Mirror Lake project,a 35 percent increase from last year, while revenues increase by a similar amount.

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues and appropriations increased due to upcoming capital projects, according to budget officer Cathleen Edman, CPA.

The public hearing on the budget is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. at the town offices.

North Elba budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

2017 - 59 cents; 2018 - 59-cents; difference - $0. This would mean no increase to a $100,000 assessed property.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

2017 - $7,351,040; 2018 $9,951,040; Difference - $2,600,000 (35%)

Total tax levy (including all special districts):

2017: 4,249,000; 2018 - 4,342,000; Difference - $107,000 (2.2%)

Total fund balance usage:

2017 - $151,000; 2018 - $323,000; Difference - $172,000 (113.9%)

Public hearing:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. at the town offices

Revenues:

2017 - $2,786,000; 2018 - $5,286,000; Difference - $2,500,000