North Hudson budget sees decrease

× Expand North Hudson Town Hall

NORTH HUDSON | The new Town of North Hudson budget drops the tax levy from the current spending plan.

The tax rate itself increased 1.39 percent, because the town’s taxable value decreased, going from $149,681,458 to $147,458,556.

The tax levy dropped by about 0.4 percent from this year.

The budget is a good spending plan for North Hudson, Town Supervisor Ron Moore said, holding the line on costs.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$4.8196 in 2018; $4.7534 in 2017 (owner of $100,000 home paid $475 this year and would pay about $481 for 2018)

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$1,330,139

Total tax levy:

$697,414 in 2018; $700,149 in 2017 ($2,735 decrease in levy, or about 0.4 percent)

Total fund balance usage:

$358,000

Public hearing:

Held Nov. 6 and approved