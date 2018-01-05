North Hudson gets new heat

× Expand Photo provided A Curran Renewable Energy bulk wood pellet delivery truck fills the bulk pellet hopper at the North Hudson Town Highway Garage for the first time, providing the fuel to fire up the newly-installed automated wood pellet boiler inside the building.

NORTH HUDSON | With temperatures in the Adirondacks dipping well below zero, the Town of North Hudson’s Highway Department garage is toasty warm with its new wood pellet boiler.

The new wood pellet boiler installed just in time for Christmas is a fully automated, self-feeding, high-efficiency unit that provides whole-building heat via the hot-water distribution system embedded in the concrete slab of the highway garage.

The new boiler replaces an outdoor cord-wood burner that was no longer operational, and allows the town to greatly reduce the money spent on the heating oil furnace for the building.

Town officials and employees were excited about the wood pellet boiler, North Hudson Supervisor Ronald Moore said.

“We looked at other alternatives, but we decided that this is the best option for us,” he said. “We get to use wood for heat and we will support jobs and forest products industry through that decision, without requiring our town staff to spend time managing a cord-wood boiler.”

The town’s installation got financial aid from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority through Renewable Heat NY, and from the Northern Forest Center through the Adirondack Model Neighborhood project.

“With the funding support that was available to us, this decision is a real no-brainer for our town,” said Moore. “But this will be a gift that keeps on giving, to our town, its taxpayers, its staff, and the regional economy.”

Launched in 2014, Renewable Heat NY is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s initiative aimed at building a sustainable, high-efficiency, low-emissions wood heating sector in the state.

It also supports quicker development of this industry, raises consumer awareness, supports New York-based advanced technology heating businesses, and encourages local sustainable heating markets, said Energy Research and Development Authority President Alicia Barton.

“By choosing a clean and efficient wood boiler, North Hudson is demonstrating that it’s possible to reduce expenses, improve operations and make environmental progress at the same time, a triple win,” she said. “Projects like this one that are supported by Renewable Heat New York are part of Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading strategy to create a cleaner, more affordable energy system for all New Yorkers and I applaud North Hudson for helping lead the way.”