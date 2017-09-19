North Hudson supervisor to retire

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore delivers comments at Elk Lake in North Hudson on May 10, 2016. Moore has announced his retirement at the end of the year.

NORTH HUDSON — This tiny town in the central Adirondacks has garnered outsized headlines in recent years with two mega-projects slated to transform the landscape:

The opening of Boreas Ponds to the public and redevelopment of the former Frontier Town site.

But the leader who has had a firm hand on the tiller throughout the process will not see the efforts through to their completion:

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore is retiring effective at the end of the year, two years before the end of his second four-year term in office.

“What I have started will take a few years, longer than I have left on this term and I will not seek re-election,” Moore wrote to constituents in a letter dated Sept. 8. “Because of that, I believe that it would be best for someone to come into these projects now and provide the continuity through the next few years to see these projects through to completion.”

Moore said the decision was the result of “months of thought and anguish.”

“I have worked as hard as I ever have for the past five-plus years to try to make things better for the town and you, the people who live here,” he wrote. “I’ve given my all and did the best I knew how to do the things that I thought were in the best interest of our town, not only for now, but also for the future.”

Moore previously served as town assessor and councilman, and has been involved in a number of regional organizations, including the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board and Access the Adirondacks, a pro-access coalition formed following the state’s purchase of Boreas Ponds from the Nature Conservancy last May.

He is also a founding member of the so-called “Five Towns,” a group of central Adirondack towns that have joined together to amplify their clout when it comes to state and local issues, including land use and snowmobile access.

Moore said he will likely step away from most of those organizations, but would still advocate when needed.

"I'm available if I can be of help," Moore said.