North Hudson supervisor to retire

Photo by Pete DeMola
North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore delivers comments at Elk Lake in North Hudson on May 10, 2016. Moore has announced his retirement at the end of the year.
NORTH HUDSON — This tiny town in the central Adirondacks has garnered outsized headlines in recent years with two mega-projects slated to transform the landscape:
The opening of Boreas Ponds to the public and redevelopment of the former Frontier Town site.
But the leader who has had a firm hand on the tiller throughout the process will not see the efforts through to their completion:
North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore is retiring effective at the end of the year, two years before the end of his second four-year term in office.
“What I have started will take a few years, longer than I have left on this term and I will not seek re-election,” Moore wrote to constituents in a letter dated Sept. 8. “Because of that, I believe that it would be best for someone to come into these projects now and provide the continuity through the next few years to see these projects through to completion.”
Moore said the decision was the result of “months of thought and anguish.”
“I have worked as hard as I ever have for the past five-plus years to try to make things better for the town and you, the people who live here,” he wrote. “I’ve given my all and did the best I knew how to do the things that I thought were in the best interest of our town, not only for now, but also for the future.”
Moore previously served as town assessor and councilman, and has been involved in a number of regional organizations, including the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board and Access the Adirondacks, a pro-access coalition formed following the state’s purchase of Boreas Ponds from the Nature Conservancy last May.
He is also a founding member of the so-called “Five Towns,” a group of central Adirondack towns that have joined together to amplify their clout when it comes to state and local issues, including land use and snowmobile access.
Moore said he will likely step away from most of those organizations, but would still advocate when needed.
"I'm available if I can be of help," Moore said.
SUCCESSION PROCESS
The process to decide Moore’s replacement cannot commence until Moore vacates his seat and leaves office — literally.
“Until we receive a certificate of vacancy from the town clerk, we can’t take any actions at the board of elections,” said Essex County Republican Election Commissioner Allison McGahay.
Once that certificate is delivered, there are two options to fill the position:
The town board can appoint an interim acting supervisor, who could serve up to one year. Depending on the date, the board of elections will then make a determination when the position will next appear on the ballot.
Or the governor can call a special election, which is unusual, McGahay said.
“The reason we don’t act on resignation letters is people can change their minds,” McGahay said.
BOREAS UPDATE
Several environmental groups have called for Boreas to be restricted to all but foot traffic.
But Moore has played a leading role in calling for some tracts to be opened up to increased recreational usage, including snowmobiling and electric-powered boats.
As part of Access, Moore joined coalition members at public hearings across the state to lobby for greater access for sportsmen, the disabled and the elderly for the 20,578-acre tract located in the heart of his community.
More access, he said, is also critical for economic development.
“We’ve been waiting a few months now to hear the APA’s decision on the Boreas Ponds classification,” Moore wrote. “I’m not sure if it will be this month or not, but hopefully no later than October.”
A spokesman for the Adirondack Park Agency said on Tuesday the agency is continuing to “finalize the Final Environmental Impact Statement which includes reviewing over 10,000 public comments.”
“We anticipate the Agency Board will deliberate the classification package this Fall,” said Keith McKeever, the spokesman.
FRONTIER TOWN PROGRESS
Since its closure in 1998, Moore has long grappled with Frontier Town, the decaying Wild West theme park located off Exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway.
Essex County seized the parcel from the owner for failure to pay back taxes. After years of inaction, Moore in 2014 oversaw a whipsaw process that saw the county put the parcel in a tax auction, only to pull it after an offer had been made.
Litigation between the county and the prospective buyer followed, and residents in a permissive referendum ultimately voted to prohibit the town from purchasing the property themselves.
The state announced plans in January to invest up to $13 million in the transformative project this fiscal year, which has been branded as a tourism hub replete with state Department of Environmental Conservation-run campgrounds, an equestrian area and other tourist amenities.
The deadline for Requests for Proposals was Sept. 15.
“Empire State Development is currently reviewing the proposals we’ve received and since this is an open procurement, we cannot release information on specific proposals or the number of proposals received, as it would impede our ability to negotiate in the best interest of New York State,” said Adam Ostrowski, a spokesman for the agency.
Essex County was recently awarded $200,000 grants that will allow for a demolition of a number of buildings along Route 9, the site of future development.
Moore has also pushed for high-speed broadband in the town of just 240 year-round residents, and said he was “hopeful” installation will begin within the next several months.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and I thank all who have served on the board and helped steer the course,” he wrote.