North Hudson volunteer honored with Congressional recognition

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Student Lydia Moses, 12, of North Hudson received an award for her community service from Rep. Elise Stefanik on April 6, 2018.

MORIAH | A student from North Hudson has been honored with Congressional recognition.

Lydia Moses, 12, was honored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) with a formal recognition certificate last Friday for her charitable efforts.

Moses volunteers at the Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in Westport.

“Last summer, she created a fundraiser, “Bucks for Bales,” which raised over $16,000 to purchase three tons of hay for the horses at the rescue,” Stefanik said. “She also dedicates her time and efforts to handmaking Christmas cards that she delivers to several nursing homes throughout the region.”

Moses, who is homeschooled, estimated the number at 2,000.

“We made Christmas cards and handed them out to people in the nursing home,” Moses said.

“That is a lot,” Stefanik marveled.

The lawmaker issued the award at a public forum at the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department.

“She has a passion for animals, and spent one day per week at Crane Valley Horse Rescue Center in Westport,” Stefanik said.

Moses said it’s no secret she is an animal lover.

“I have four goats, a horse, 18 chickens, a rabbit and three dogs,” she said.

Moses, the daughter of Kevin and Donna Marie Moses, proclaimed herself “very excited” to be honored by the second-term lawmaker.

Stefanik, who praised volunteer first responders for responding to fires in Port Henry and North Hudson that week, also presented the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department with a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.