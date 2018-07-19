North Star Underground Railroad Museum reveals 2018 bus tour schedule

× Expand North Star Underground Railroad Museum

AUSABLE CHASM | The North Star Underground Railroad Museum has enhanced its mini-bus tours of anti-slavery and Underground Railroad sites in Keeseville and Peru.

New information has been added on the Episcopal and Wesleyan churches, and passengers will hear the recently discovered story of a man who escaped from Baltimore, Maryland and reached Canada via Albany, Saratoga, Warren, Essex and Clinton counties.

Guided tours on an air-conditioned 12 passenger mini-bus will be offered on the first and third Saturday every month until Columbus Day.

This year’s schedule: July 21, August 4, August 18, Sept. 1, Sept. 2, Sept. 15 and Oct. 6.

Tours leave the North Star Underground Railroad Museum, 1131 Mace Chasm Road, Ausable Chasm at 9:30 a.m.

The cost is $10 per person. Call 518-834-5180 or email ugr@frontier.com and make a reservation.