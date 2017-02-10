North Warren and Lake George girls advance, Cougars at top of league

× Expand Photo by Kim Ladd/Lifescapes Photography Warrensburg’s Zoe Morgan (left) and Lake George’s Lacey Cormie vie for ball control during the game Jan. 27 between the two schools. Morgan and Cormie will be key players in the upcoming Adirondack League championship playoffs in which North Warren is seeded first overall, Warrensburg second and Lake George, third.

LAKE GEORGE — The girls basketball teams of Lake George, North Warren and Warrensburg high schools continued their winning ways this week as each gained victories against Adirondack League rivals.

With the league championship playoffs approaching, all three were atop their respective league divisions, based on school size.

After defeating Hartford Feb. 3 by a score of 56-45 and beating Hadley-Luzerne 59-20 on Feb. 6, North Warren was leading the entire league with an 11-1 league record, despite their school being far smaller.

Warrensburg, after its 54-40 win over Argyle Feb. 3, secured a Division II league title with their 10-2 record, and they’re now sitting in second place in the league.

And Division I Lake George, also 10-2 in the league, attained third place after defeating Corinth 59-26. Warrensburg has the seeding advantage, as the Burghers defeated the Warriors Jan. 27 in a tough battle.

With North Warren, Warrensburg and Lake George seeded #1, #2 and #3 respectively the lineup for league playoff games solidified, barring any surprise upset in the next several days. The semifinal league championship games are to be held at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 15 at Glens Falls High School, and the finals at 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 17 also at Glens Falls.

Without any upsets, the semifinals will feature North Warren competing against wild card Argyle, and Lake George facing Warrensburg — in a rematch of their recent back-and-forth thriller.

The Hartford-Lake George game Feb. 3 provided a milestone for one of the Warriors’ talented athletes.

All-Star basketball forward Graceann Bennett, only a sophomore, scored her 1,000th career point early in the second quarter. Bennett was the high scorer in the game with 28 points. She also tallied a game-high 17 rebounds along with three assists.

As of Monday night, Bennett had scored 1011 career points and was averaging 25.6 points and 14.6 rebounds per game this year.

Lacey Cormie followed with 18 points, including 3 three-point shots. Cormie is the top three-point shooter in school history, a title she gained in mid-January in a game against Granville. Cormie is averaging 13.4 points per game.

Contributing to the Warriors’ score were Nikki Hladik with 6 points and 6 rebounds, Alauna Wright with 3 points and 9 rebounds, Skylar Healy with 2, plus Rachel Layton and Rachel Shambo with 1 each.

The team started their offensive onslaught with a 17-2 first quarter, building their lead through the game.

In North Warren’s game against Hadley-Luzerne, the Cougars lead the entire night, propelled by Madasyn Bush’s 30 points. Hannah Kenney added 8 points, followed by Alyssa Kramar’s 7 points and Jackie Urtz’s 6. Also scoring were Sydney Gagnon with 4 points plus Alyssa Dewar and Chloe Jones with 2 apiece.

Feb. 3 against Hartford, North Warren prevailed without star player Madasyn Bush who was out due to illness — and in her absence, Gagnon and Kenney collaborated as high scorers to defeat Hartford 56-45.

The Cougars scored furiously in the first quarter, achieving a 20-11 advantage. Then Hartford rallied, narrowing the tilt to 28-25 by halftime. In the third stanza, North Warren added 10 points to Hartford’s 9. But the Cougars regained their mojo in the final quarter, sealing the victory with 18 points to Hartford’s 11.

Over the game, Gagnon scored 19 points, while Kenney tallied 18. Following were Jackie Urtz with 8 points and Alussa Dewar with 5 points, and Alyssa Kramar with 4. Brooke French and Sarah Stewart scored 1 point each, and Stewart grabbed 9 rebounds.

Gagnon said her team ‘s family-like bond inspired them to step up their play while Bush was absent.

“We all came into the game ready to play,” she said, noting that their chemistry is a key element of their success so far this year.

Bush mused about the upcoming playoffs.

“The last several practices have been filled with hard work and sweat,” she said. “And we’ll have to continue to work hard for the goals that we have ahead of us.”

Gagnon echoed the point.

“Coach Hogan has always has said the same thing no matter the game, ‘play your hardest and have fun doing it” — and that’s what we’re gonna do!”