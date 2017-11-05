North Warren Central School dons orange for anti-bullying efforts

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Christopher South Students in grades 7 to 12 at the North Warren Central School wear orange T-shirts as a symbol of unity as part of Unity Day being celebrated, Oct. 25 at the school. Unity Day is a national anti-bullying program created by the Pacers National Bullying Prevention Center. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Eric Welch Students in kindergarten through grade at the North Warren Central School are shown in the auditorium wearing orange T-shirts as part of Unity Day, which is designed to teach positive behavior and stop bullying. Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | Students at the North Warren Central School wore orange T-shirts in an event last week to symbolize being united against bullying.

Students took part in two assemblies wearing orange T-shirts to show their participation in Unity Day, part of a national program against bullying sponsored by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, on Oct. 25.

The PACER Center, which is based in Minneapolis, Minn., was founded in 2006 to promote a social change in which bullying is no longer considered acceptable.

The Unity Day program was headed up by Dierdre Hill, guidance counselor for grades K-8, and Mike Therio, guidance counselor/director for grades 9-12.

Therio said the Council for Prevention, located in Hudson Falls, provided about 520 orange T-shirts, one for each of the students at the North Warren Central School.

The Council for Prevention fosters healthy communities, schools, families, and individuals, urging a collaborative effort in preventing and treating various issues, including bullying.

“Unity Day has been a nationally celebrated day based on a national bullying prevention program,” Therio said. “The orange color makes a bright, brilliant statement.”

Therio said the NWCS students in grades 7-12 were given the orange T-shirts the day before and asked to wear them to school.

“I’m pleased to say virtually every students brought their shirt back and wore it,” Therio said.

The younger students received their shirts on Unity Day.

Earlier in the week, the school set up a Unity Day table to promote the event, handing out swag for the students, and asking them to identify a person in their lives who had encouraged or supported them.

On one of the posters near the cafeteria, students posted hearts with the name (or relationship) of someone who had encouraged or supported them.

“The kids really got into it,” Therio said. “It’s an opportunity to show solidarity and unity.

PACER’s supplies schools with materials, including posters to promote events, and toolkits and lesson plans for teachers.