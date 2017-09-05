North Warren Central School kicks off new school year

× The sign at the entrance to the North Warren Central School campus welcomes students to the new school year on Sept. 6. The school has new swings on the playground, is holding an anti-bullying program for the students and is looking to purchase a nearly 17-acre parcel of land. The land purchase is the subject of a public vote on Sept. 14. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | The 2017-18 school year started off swinging at North Warren Central School (NWCS).

Superintendent Michelle French said the school has received some new swings for the playground, is hosting a new anti-bullying program for parents and students, and the school board is looking at acquiring a new piece of property.

French’s message in the Paw Prints newsletter, sent to residents in the North Warren District, announced that the district is looking for authorization from the North Warren Central School District Board of Education (BOE) to spend $150,000 from the unassigned fund balance to purchase a 16.76-acre parcel of land located across from the school campus, behind the emergency squad building.

“It is in such close proximity, that’s why we’re looking to purchase the property,” French said. “It is rare that a property comes up so close to your school, and being so close it makes the most sense that we would go there and see that it would be a good usage for the school and community.”

The BOE has discussed using the property for a solar field, a new bus garage, covered bus bays and an additional sports field. A special district meeting and public vote will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from noon to 8 p.m., in the school gymnasium at 6110 St. Rt. 8, Chestertown.

In addition to the proposed purchase of property, French said the school has received a new swing on the playground.

“The school and PTO (parent-teacher organization) worked hard on it. We are trying to fundraise to continue to buy more equipment for a playground,” French said.

French expressed special thanks to Dave House from Northwood Concrete, Paul Buckman and the entire North Warren custodial staff who helped with the project.

Those who would like to contribute to the playground project may go to the school district website at northwarrencsd.org, or directly to the PTO page at northwarren.k12.ny.us/pto.html.

French also expressed appreciation to the Chester Highway Department for moving the flashing beacon lights for the school speed zone.

“Both were a different location so they are more visible coming from the Brant Lake end of Route 8,” French said.