North Warren Central students scared straight

× Expand Photo provided Students at North Warren Central were treated to a mock DWI simulation ahead of their junior prom on May 13.

CHESTERTOWN — Students at North Warren Central got the shock of a lifetime when they watched a state trooper cuff one of their classmates following a two-car crash.

The other, drenched in blood, was extracted from the vehicle. After being pronounced dead, the teenager was covered with a sheet and loaded into the back of a hearse.

The scene on a recent spring day, of course, was simulated, part of a biannual drill hosted by local first responders to address the perils of drunk driving during prom season.

“We make it look as real as we can,” said Pottersville Fire Department Chief Kevin Feldt.

Students were also briefed on the boating collision that killed an eight-year-old girl on Lake George last summer.

The event had its intended consequences:

The junior prom on May 13 went off without a hitch.

Feldt said mock simulations really do have an impact on raising awareness and reducing risky behavior.

“Back when I went through school, I think that would have would have helped,” Feldt told the Sun.

Following the demonstration, Students Against Drunk Driving members met with the North Warren Emergency Squad to analyze the outcome.

“It was really dramatic this year for them,” Feldt said.

Additional participating agencies included the New York State Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Pottersville, Chestertown and Horicon Fire Departments.

Pottersville Garage donated the pair of vehicles used in the simulation; Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, the hearse.

“It was actually one of the biggest turnouts I’ve seen as far as volunteers go with all the agencies,” Feldt said.