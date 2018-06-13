North Warren chamber hosts economic development action committees

× Expand Christopher South Part of the discussion of promoting economic development in the Town of Chester has included beautifying the town. Shown is Carol Conifer, a recently hired gardening coordinator, who was landscaping the traffic triangle at Route 9 and Olmstedville Road in the Pottersville section of Chestertown.

CHESTERTOWN | The first of four action committees formed to focus efforts of Chester’s Economic Development Initiative (EDI) began last week with a meeting at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce building in Chestertown.

The “Creative Economy Action” Committee planned to meet Wednesdays with the focus on bringing new jobs to the area, helping start up businesses and enticing new businesses to come to the community.

The Town of Chester entered into an agreement to pay $7,000 in occupancy tax money to the North Warren Chamber of Commerce to collect data on what people consider to be quality of life aspects of Chester.

The goal, then, would be to come up with a five-year strategic plan.

The town and chamber have had several EDI meetings leading up to the formation of the action committees, which for the time being will meet on Wednesday evenings, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., one committee per week, until further notice.

Chamber Marketing Manager Debra Eves said the chamber is taking the traditional approach of economic development, expanding it for Chestertown’s purposes and encouraging artists who can create jobs.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, who attended the chamber’s general meeting last week, said this was a more entrepreneurial mindset regarding economic development.

“It’s about making things with your hands; everything from crafts to software,” he said.

Leggett believes the geo-economic landscape of Chester is suitable for people who are creative, who make things, and who want to make a living by being creative.

It’s not just limited to art, he said, but includes examples from three recently-opened businesses, which include a hair salon, dog grooming business and a framing shop, saying they all fit into the idea of a creative economy.

“It’s about individuals applying their talents to produce goods and services,” Leggett said.

Leggett said the Chestertown Farmers’ Market is a great incubator space for people who would like to get a business started.

The first farmers’ market was held on the lawn in front of Chester Town Hall last week.

Creative economy business-led

Leggett said a creative economy is primarily business-driven. The town is working with the chamber to collect data that will be helpful in determining what kinds of businesses people who live in or visit Chestertown would like to see. The second action committee will focus on housing, which is out of the hands of local government, and will require participation from local property managers and developers.