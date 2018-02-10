North Warren Chamber launches focus group series

× Expand Image courtesy of Google North Warren Chamber of Commerce

CHESTERTOWN | The North Warren Chamber of Commerce will hold a series of focus groups this winter to tackle key issues facing the community, including commerce, infrastructure, recreation, tourism and communications.

The information will be used to help prioritize economic development initiative projects and identify which are most important to economic growth and what a project’s impact will be on the community.

The most recent session was held on Tuesday.

‘SMALL SUCCESSES’

“The first two focus groups were small successes towards a bigger goal,” said North Warren Chamber President Greg Beckler. “We have already taken away actionable items that will have a positive impact on the North Warren Economic Development Initiative.”

Focus groups will take place on different days of the week and at different times to accommodate the widest audience. Each group will be no larger than 10 people, and each session will last 80 minutes.

The Town of Chester held two well-attended town hall meetings last spring to discuss ideas and direction for future growth and economic development.

‘COMMON THEMES’

After the hectic summer season, the project initiated a new phase with an agreement between the Town of Chester and the North Warren Chamber of Commerce for the chamber to conduct research and perform surveys based on the common themes that came out of the spring sessions.

“The Economic Development Initiative for the Town of Chester has several facets,” said Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett. “It’s important that we focus our energies and resources on those projects that best reflect the values of the community and are also realistically deliverable.”

The chamber has access to businesses and the community at large, he said, and so it makes sense to engage the chamber to facilitate further discovery.

For the past four months, chamber staff has been researching towns of similar size and their economic development efforts.

The staff has also held a series of meetings with the town supervisor and chamber board members to shape the next phases of the project in terms of how research will be conducted, how data will be collected and how results and recommendations will be shared.

The chamber will be guided by Dr. Ellen Kraly of the Upstate Institute at Colgate University. Kraly’s expertise in community research was previously utilized during the Town of Horicon’s community survey in 2007.

The remaining sessions will be held Friday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 518-494-2722 or info@northwarren.com.