North Warren Chamber sponsors Small Business Week

CHESTERTOWN | Taking a tip from a northerly neighbor, the North Warren Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Small Business Week to correspond with the national event promoted by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Where we got the idea is the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce put together an agenda for the week and we thought it would be great to do this in North Warren. It’s a way to recognize small businesses, and virtually all we are is small businesses,” said Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Director Debra Eaves.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Small Business Week schedule for the fourth year in a row.

The goal of North Warren’s first-ever event, she said, is to focus on what some of the small businesses are doing in the community, including restaurants, and the Chamber of Commerce’s activities in the North Warren area.

Glens Falls National Bank will be having an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring presentations on business services, which is what the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce is highlighting this year.

Ticonderoga Chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright said the chamber wanted to tie into what was happening nationally — things it could make part of a local effort.

He said the Small Business Week springboards off Small Business Saturday, held in November.

Both efforts are aimed at improving local business and increasing foot traffic in the community. This year’s Small Business Week in Ticonderoga has a focus of services for businesses.

In North Warren, the chamber will also participate in a presentation by the Chestertown Economic Development Committee. The chamber was engaged by the Town of Chester to collect data regarding visitors preferences, which will aid economic development efforts.

“We have set up doing some focus groups, which have put together a to do list.

There is a meeting on May 2 at Chester Town Hall, when there will be an update of what is happening,” Eaves said.

One of the next goals of the chamber will be to validate ideas identified by focus groups and start working on putting ideas in place.