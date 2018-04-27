North Warren Chamber sponsors Small Business Week

CHESTERTOWN | Taking a tip from a northerly neighbor, the North Warren Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Small Business Week to correspond with the national event promoted by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“Where we got the idea is the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce put together an agenda for the week and we thought it would be great to do this in North Warren. It’s a way to recognize small businesses, and virtually all we are is small businesses,” said Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Director Debra Eaves.
The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Small Business Week schedule for the fourth year in a row.
The goal of North Warren’s first-ever event, she said, is to focus on what some of the small businesses are doing in the community, including restaurants, and the Chamber of Commerce’s activities in the North Warren area.
Glens Falls National Bank will be having an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring presentations on business services, which is what the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce is highlighting this year.
Ticonderoga Chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright said the chamber wanted to tie into what was happening nationally — things it could make part of a local effort.
He said the Small Business Week springboards off Small Business Saturday, held in November.
Both efforts are aimed at improving local business and increasing foot traffic in the community. This year’s Small Business Week in Ticonderoga has a focus of services for businesses.
In North Warren, the chamber will also participate in a presentation by the Chestertown Economic Development Committee. The chamber was engaged by the Town of Chester to collect data regarding visitors preferences, which will aid economic development efforts.
“We have set up doing some focus groups, which have put together a to do list.
There is a meeting on May 2 at Chester Town Hall, when there will be an update of what is happening,” Eaves said.
One of the next goals of the chamber will be to validate ideas identified by focus groups and start working on putting ideas in place.
On May 3, there will be a health open house at the chamber office, along with guest speaker Kate Baker, director of Business Central, SUNY Adirondack Center for Entrepreneurship.
All chamber members are invited to attend. Eaves said the idea of sponsoring a Small Business Week is to “make a fuss” over local businesses at the beginning of the season and create more interest in supporting local businesses.
“We want to get people to participate in things we are doing. It’s the goal as a chamber to bring attention to our small businesses,” she said.
Eaves said some of the events being highlighted during Small Business Week occur naturally during the year.
The chamber is also preparing to announce the 2018 North Warren VIP and Business of the Year. A dinner will be held May 17 to recognize this year’s awardees.
SMALL BUSINESS WEEK SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
North Warren Chamber of Commerce celebrates National Small Business Week April 29 – May 5.
Friday, April 27: Wine tasting dinner at the Bullhouse. Limited reservations. Call 518-494-8027.
Sunday, April 29: Chestertown rotary tree planting, 1 p.m. at the Crossroads; live jazz from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bullhouse. Cover is $10.
Monday, April 30: Breakfast, 9 a.m. at Main Street Ice Cream Parlor with guest speaker Garry Douglas, CEO of the North Country Chamber.
Tuesday, May 1: Mixer with Chestertown Rotary, 5 p.m. at OP Frederick’s.
Wednesday, May 2: NWCC general meeting, 9 a.m. at the chamber office. New business: flowers by the yard; Postcards to Pansy exhibit: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historical Society of Chestertown/Municipal Center. Glens Falls National Bank Small Business Open House – Refreshments all day; 10 a.m. – Retirement for Small Business; 11 a.m. – Meet a Lender – lending options for small business; Noon – Insurance for Small Business; 1 p.m. – Merchant services – benefits and compliance of accepting credit cards; townwide economic development initiative update, 7 p.m. at Chestertown Municipal Center.
Thursday, May 3: Health insurance open house, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the chamber office – health insurance options for individuals and small business. Open house guest speaker will be Baker, director of Business Central, SUNY Adirondack Center for Entrepreneurship.
Thursday, May 3: Multi-chamber mixer, 4 to 6 pm. at the Odd Duck. Cover is $5 for any chamber member and $10 for non-members. Appetizers included, music cash bar.
Friday, May 4: Tri-Lakes Business Alliance meeting, 9 a.m. at the Panther Mountain Pub with guest speaker Joanne Conley, director of Warren County Tourism.
All Week: Chester Library and Horicon Library displays of business books and media – check it out. Restaurant and shopping specials.
Monday, April 30: Adirondack General Store opens for the season. The Place offers 1980 menu and prices. Panther Mountain Pub Wing Night, $8.95.
Tuesday, May 1: Panther Mountain Pub, pizza and pitcher, $20.
Wednesday, May 2: Panther Mountain Pub, burger and beer, $10.
Friday, May 4: The Hub opens for the season at noon.
Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5: OP Frederick’s – any burger $9.
Saturday, May 5: The Crossroads – buy any sandwich, get one half-price.
Saturday, May 5: The Bullhouse – Cinqo de Mayo specials - $2 margaritas, $3 Coronas, $5 nachos.