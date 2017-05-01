North Warren Chamber to honor VIPs

BRANT LAKE — This year the North Warren Chamber of Commerce will honor Patti Stetson of Pottersville as VIP of the year and McCluskey’s Hardware of Chestertown for Business of the Year. The chamber will celebrate this year’s honorees at Jimbo’s Club in Brant Lake on May 25 at 6 p.m. Admission is $30, with cash bar.

Reservations to attend the celebration can be made by calling the chamber at 494-2722 or mailing a check payable to North Warren Chamber to the Chamber, PO Box 490, Chestertown. Deadline for reservation is May 18.