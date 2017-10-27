North Warren Chamber to host candidate forums

HORICON | The North Warren Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring two Meet the Candidates nights for the Towns of Horicon and Chester.

The Town of Horicon event will be held at the Horicon Community Center on St. Rt. 8, Brant Lake (on the Mill Pond) on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Town of Chester event will be held at the Chester Municipal Center on St. Rt. 9/Main Street, Chestertown on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Town of Horicon’s slate is:

Town Superintendent of Highways: Darian Granger (unopposed);

Town Supervisor: Matt Simpson (unopposed);

Town Court Judge: Kevin Kilcullen (incumbent) and Donald Gallone.

Town Board Members: Frank Hill and Bob Olson (incumbents) and Pat Farrell.

The Town of Chester’s slate is:

Town Board Members: Karen Du Rose (incumbent), Larry Turcotte, John Schafer and Al Muench.

During the events, each candidate will be offer a 15 minute introduction and explain why he/she is the best person for the job.

The audience will be given a chance to ask questions.

Events will be moderated by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce staff, Deb Eves and Lynn Engelmann.