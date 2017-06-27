North Warren grads told to think of others

× Valedictorian Hannah Kenney discussed passion in her remarks to the Class of 2017. The 39 graduates also heard from Ryan Williamson from the Word of Like Bible Institute, who told the graduates to have a vision for helping people. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN — Ryan Williamson, guest speaker at the 2017 graduation at North Warren High School, told the graduates while they are pursuing their own goals, they should also focus on other people.

Williamson, the director of International Ministries Word of Life in Schroon Lake, told the 39 members of the Class of 2017 this is a time when people think of themselves.

“I just learned on Wednesday, it was National Selfie Day,” Williamson said.

Williamson told the graduates their own community is one that quickly mobilizes in times of tragedy.

“You shouldn’t take that for granted,” he said.

He asked the graduates to consider having a vision for helping people. It’s not an easy task, adding that, in a sense, it is easier to die for someone – but it is much harder to live for them. He told the graduates to invest their lives in the lives of others, saying,” Love is an action.”

Emily Kilcullen, salutatorian, painted a picture of what life at North Warren High School had been, and talked about the lessons she hoped they learned, including to tolerate and work with people; that hard work really does pay off, and it’s okay to make mistakes.

Kilcullen’s final lesson was “friendship,” saying, “Most of us have been together all our lives.”

At the same time, she said while she was happy to have been at North Warren High School, she was “more than prepared to leave.”

“We can take on anything,” she said.

Valedictorian Hannah Kenney spoke about having passion by way of her pet rat.

Kenney said her rat started out as her sister’s class project that otherwise would have been euthanized. She said she was in a pet store looking for some supplies when a woman she had never met asked her, “Do you have a rat?”

As it turned out, the woman owned between 30 and 40 rats. What impressed Kenney about the woman was her passion for rats.

“She was the most passionate person I have ever met,” she said.

Kenney said life is shorter than most people think, and she encouraged her fellow graduates to not waste their time doing something they don’t like.

“Be passionate about something,” she said.