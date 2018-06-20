North Warren principal retires after 33-year career

× Expand Christopher South Theresa Andrew will retire at the end of the school year, capping off a 33-year career in education. As a child, when her mother suggested she teach at the Pottersville School, she said she would rather not have a job. As her career comes to an end, she described her time at the school as “the reason (she) gets up in the morning.”

CHESTERTOWN | When Theresa Andrew was a young girl, she spent most summers at her family’s camp in Newcomb.

While driving past the former Pottersville School on Olmstedville Road one day, her mother looked at the school and said, “Wouldn’t you love to teach there?”

“I said, ‘I wouldn’t work there if I never had a job,’” Andrew recalled.

Now, after a 33-year career in education, the middle/high school principal said that she was one of the few North Warren Central School (NWCS) staff members who worked in the three old school buildings: Pottersville, Brant Lake and Chestertown.

Andrew grew up in Valley Falls and went to SUNY-Oswego, before earning her master’s degree from the State University at Albany.

Jobs were few and far between back then, but she got a job teaching reading at St. Augustine in Troy. Though she’d sent her resume to various school districts around the region, she was still surprised to hear from NWCS.

“I said, “Where in the world is North Warren?’” Andrew said.

The school had kept her resume, and when a reading teacher was needed, they’d gone through their files and found her information. Her cousin, a principal in a school in Rochester, told her to interview “for the experience.”

They interviewed her and hired her in August, some 30 years ago.

Andrew taught reading for 14 years before she decided she wanted to do something different. She decided to attend the College of St. Rose for a leadership program, and when the principal retired she interviewed for the position, again, for the experience.

The school board asked Andrew to be the interim principal, and eventually gave her the job on a permanent basis. For a seven-year period she served as both elementary and secondary principal.

Despite having to shoulder a lot of responsibilities, she wouldn’t have worked anywhere else.

Most teachers feel the same way, she said.

“Most often, if you take a job here you are here for your career. You have to be a special person to work in a community like this. You have to love the Adirondacks. You have to love the outside. You have to love the snow.”