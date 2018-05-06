North Warren PTO raising funds for playground equipment

× Expand Photo provided An image shows the equipment, and its cost, being purchased through efforts by the North Warren Parent Teacher Organization in an attempt to provide a new playground for the school.

CHESTERTOWN | The North Warren Central School District will be chipping in for the largest items in a Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) playground construction project the PTO hopes can be completed by next summer.

In the district’s April newsletter, Superintendent Michele French said the proposed $13.4 million 2018-2019 budget contains money for the last two pieces of equipment to complete the new playground project.

Those two main portions of equipment, two large units that include climbing and sliding features and platforms, have a combined cost of about $48,000.

The remaining $12,000 in equipment is being covered by donations and fundraising, including two grants: $1,000 from Stewart’s Holiday Matching Grant and $1,600 from Walmart.

Fundraising efforts continue to pay for installation costs, which are roughly equal to the cost of equipment.

The PTO last summer purchased a swing set, which was installed with donated equipment/materials and labor by Buckman Family Fuel and Dave and Craig House of Northwood Concrete, who poured cement to anchor the swings.

PTO President Nicole Rising said the equipment and installation has to be state certified and approved. She said it is not possible to purchase school playground equipment from a box store and have it approved by the state.

Besides the two grants, the PTO has had other help paying for equipment, so far. The Chester Mobil Mini Mart allowed the PTO to put a coin-drop in its store, which has helped pay for merry-go-round equipment. The PTO was also able to purchase a rope-ladder climbing device.

These items are expected to be installed by the end of June.

Frank Cavoli from Sculptures by Frank also donated a chainsaw carving of a bear that is being raffled for the project.

Rising said the playground has been a goal of the PTO since it was formed four years ago. She said efforts were stepped up in the last year, and in April the PTO was able to order some more equipment.

Once completed, the playground will be able to be used by anyone in the community when the school is closed.

Anyone wishing to donate to the project may send checks payable to the NWCS PTO and mailed to P.O. Box 465, Chestertown, NY 12817.