North Warren students take part in community service requirement

× Expand Photo provided Students form the Natural Helpers Team at North Warren Central School sometimes help create community service opportunities for other students at the school. Every students has to contribute 20 hours of community service before graduation.

CHESTERTOWN | Every student in grades 9-12 at the North Warren Central School is required to complete 20 hours of community service before graduation.

That is a commitment of five hours per year of high school, but school officials hope the idea of giving back to the community will turn into a lifelong habit.

According a power point presentation, NWCS Guidance Department director Mike Therio, Board of Education policy requires the 20 hours in increments of five per year, which are verified on a Community Service Verification sheet used in connection with the Senior Seminar course.

Senior Seminar is a way of setting plans for after graduation that are in line with the students’ interests, skills and values.

“In being a good citizen, it is imperative that all of us gain an awareness of the importance of our actions upon our community” the presentation read.

The school’s policy says exposure and repeated access to volunteer opportunities is needed in order to ensure life-long patterns.

“Giving back to our community builds relationships, personal self-esteem and a better culture overall,” the policy says.

Students at NWCS have opportunities to perform community service with organizations and places such as working with the Adirondack Community Outreach Program, helping the American Legion, cemetery clean-ups, volunteering at Rotary events, Meals on Wheels, the Tri-County Nursing Home and the Warren County Youth Bureau.

“If we can engage students on in opportunities to give back to the community, to establish regular, repetitive opportunities for them to contribute to their community, it contributes to a pattern of lifetime giving,” Therio said.

Therio said when a student does community service it then becomes part of their portfolio or resume, and can contribute when they are interviewing for school admission or a job.

“What they have done tells a deeper story than academics,” Therio said. “What they choose to do a lot more about who the individual is, and employers value that greatly.”

Therio said the state of local EMS squads and volunteer fire companies indicates a shortage of people volunteering to serve their communities.

“Hopefully these young people will step up to support these efforts. Hopefully they will recognize needs outside their own sphere,” he said.

There are 32 NWCS students who are part of the Natural Helpers Team, which is made up of students identified by peers as helpers.

These students act as both advocates and resources in times of need, which includes providing a community service option for kids who are not Natural Helpers.

The team now does a fall and spring cleanup, and it invites other students to participate.