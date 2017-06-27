Northeastern Clinton: all in this together

× The Northeastern Clinton Central School graduation took place last Thursday at Clinton Community College. A little over 100 students walked across the stage and earned diplomas. Photos by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton graduating class of 2017 have experienced 13 preseason games.

In each game, the 101-member class undertook a variety of obstacles, including learning a variety of subjects, making new friends and embarking on long bus rides.

Last Thursday, the seniors exited their preseason as they walked across the stage in NCCS’ annual commencement ceremony held at Clinton Community College.

All that’s left for them now is the pro-league — also known as adulthood.

“Life will be like a game and every day will be like a new play,” said Salutatorian Nicholas Duffy. “Some days we will gain points and other days we will lose them.

“But when a game turns on us, we need to work harder than ever before to get back on track.”

As the ceremony continued, the NCCS student body shared moments spent together not as a class, but as a team.

Valedictorian Sierra Gonyo shared some of her favorite moments with her fellow teammates, such as telling bad jokes on bus rides to tennis matches and sharing her mom’s PB&J sandwiches with others in elementary school.

Gonyo said she’s known most of her classmates since kindergarten and all have become unique in their own way.

Unlike sports team members, Gonyo stressed how numbers don’t identify a person.

“Yes, I stand before you as your valedictorian, but we’re all special in our own way,” she said. “Remember to stay humble and be kind and caring in your journey.”

Before walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas, the graduating class participated in one more activity as a group: clapping along to “We’re All in This Together” — the well-known ending musical number to the Disney movie “High School Musical” sung by the senior members of the NCCS Cougar Chorale.

The song choice signified NCCS’ end to their long journey as students and entry into adulthood.

“I look forward to seeing the accomplishments you all make,” said Superintendent Robb Garrand. “And please remember that graduation is not the end; it’s the beginning.”