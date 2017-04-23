Northeastern Clinton seeking subs

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Northeastern Clinton Central School will be hosting a substitute recruitment night on April 26 in the middle/high school library. All applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and letter of interest.

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton Central is seeking to deepen their pool of substitutes.

The district will host a recruitment night on April 26 in hopes to find more substitute bus drivers, custodians, nurses, aides, monitors, teachers and secretaries.

“We’re looking for people in all areas,” said NCCS Superintendent Robb Garrand. “You can never find enough people to serve these positions.”

Following a briefing on the positions, district staff will be on site to give on-the-spot interviews.

NCCS currently has around 25 substitute teachers, said Garrand, and have no ceiling on the number of applicants.

As for bus drivers, there’s around 10, said Garrand. A majority of them are either retiring or already retired.

“Finding substitutes is problem throughout all the state,” he said. “We can’t wait for them to come to us; we have to go out to them.”

School officials throughout the North Country blame the problem on a combination of lack of interest and teachers changing their field due to a shaky climate for the profession in recent years.

The call for substitutes in the region have only heightened as schools continue to grapple with a shaky economy and several schools have put out round-the-clock position advertisements, like Northeastern Clinton.

Many attempts have failed, said Garrand. This recruitment night is just another way to attract more interested applicants.

Applicants interested in being substitute nurses must be certified and bus drivers must undergo tests and training in order to be considered, said Garrand. The other substitute positions, including teachers, can be applied for by people with or without college degrees.

“We don’t want people to doubt themselves,” he said. “We want people to come in and apply.”

The NCCS substitute recruitment night will take place Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the library of the middle/high school on State Route 276. Potential applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and a letter of interest. Applications can be found at nccscougar.org. For more information, call 518-298-8242.