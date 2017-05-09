Northeastern Clinton students complete mosaic

× NCCS Middle School students recently completed a new mural that’s centered around the town of Champlain. The piece of artwork contains tiles of historic sites, schools and animals that make up the district. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — There’s a new piece of student-crafted artwork at Northeastern Clinton Central School.

It’s called “A Vital Bridge in the Student’s Educational Journey,” a ceramic mosaic art mural in the middle school.

“The mosaic captures important contemporary and historical landmarks throughout our wide geographical school district,” said Tom Brandell, middle school principal.

A cougar, the district’s mascot, lies over the top of the mural. Below is a rainbow that contains seven words — acceptance, cooperation, honesty, kindness, respect, loyalty and perseverance — that constitute NCCS’ version of a good citizen.

Under the rainbow is several small scattered tiles that showcase the different schools, historical buildings, farms and animals across the district.

× The new NCCS Middle School Mural features several different historical sites, including Sheridan Iron Works — an 150-year-old iron foundry formerly located in the village of Champlain on Elm Street. Photo by Teah Dowling

Sonja Walker, a sophomore, made a tile of Sheridan Iron Works — an 150-year-old iron foundry formerly located in the village of Champlain on Elm Street.

“It was definitely a challenge to make,” Walker said.

× The new NCCS Middle School Mural features a wide variety of animals found within the town of Champlain, including the eagle and muskrat. Photo by Teah Dowling

Eighth grader Michael Hilliker shared a personal connection to his two tiles of an eagle and a muskrat.

“I’m into trapping,” he said. “Many years ago, I caught a muskrat and an eagle almost took it from me.

“So, this assignment was perfect for me.”

Art teacher Tina LaCount and Becky Seiden, a teaching artist, spearheaded the middle school art project two years ago.

Students were each given two to three weeks to research their topic.

After, the middle schoolers were ready to trace their artwork using watercolor pencils on clay and fire it in the on-site kiln.

Some students took on two or more research projects, while others helped in the other random tiles included in the mural, including the letters for the district’s name.

There’s about 200 tile pieces total, said LaCount, which were made by around 100 students and a few teachers.

The biggest hurdle was the seven-tile cougar, said LaCount, which was one of the main factors as to why the project took two years instead of one.

“Pieces would break and the thickness wouldn’t match up so we had to redo the entire body,” she said. “We did that about five times.”

Despite the technical difficulty, several faculty, staff and students said they were pleased with how the mural turned out.

“I was pumped when it was completed,” said Walker. “It’s nice to walk by it every day and see what we accomplished.”

COUNTY GRANT AWARDEES

The $2,500 mural was covered by the Adirondack Quad County Arts Education Grant — funding made available by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts for non-profit and cultural organizations in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties for community art and art education projects.

Several school districts across the North Country — Willsboro Central School, Cumberland Head Elementary School, Morrisonville Elementary School, Beekmantown Central School and Brushton/Moira Central School — received funding this year for art-based projects.