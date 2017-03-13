Northern Adirondack Central School student charged with making terrorist threat

ELLENBURG — A 14 year old student was arrested on felony charges this Sunday for making terrorist threats.

The suspect, who has not been identified by state police, was taken into custody on March 12 for allegedly making threats to shoot students at the Northern Adirondack Central School in Ellenburg, police said.

The exact nature of the threats was unclear.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and will appear in Clinton County Family Court at a later date.

District Superintendent Laura Marlow said the student cannot be named due to confidentiality issues.

“However, be assured the student in question will not be on our campus for the remainder of the school year,” Marlow said in a statement. “We take any and all threats of violence on our campus very seriously and act accordingly.”

Ellenburg residents should expect to see a larger police presence at the school while the investigation continues, state police said.

“I am fully confident in the fact that our superintendent and principals have and will continue to keep our kids safe and secure. They will continue to notify the authorities when incidents happen,” said Board President Paul Gilmore.