Northway bridges to be rehabbed in two-year project

WESTPORT | Work to shore up nine bridges spanning the Adirondack Northway began last week as part a two-year state project.

The $5.1 million undertaking includes bolstering two bridges over Route 74 at Exit 28 in the Town of Schroon; two structures spanning Route 9 at Exit 30 in North Hudson, and two crossing Route 9N at Exit 31 in Westport, where equipment began moving into place last Thursday.

Structures will also be replaced in Wilton in Saratoga County and in Lake George.

Work by the state Department of Transportation (DOT) includes the replacement of bridge joints, approach slabs and bearings, as well as repair of concrete and steel.

Concrete wearing surfaces on structures in North Hudson and Westport will be replaced with polyester polymer concrete, “a type of driving surface that is expected to better withstand winter weather conditions,” according to the DOT.

Northway traffic over the North Hudson and Westport units will be reduced to a single lane with a reduction in speed to 50 mph, and lane closures will shift during construction season.

Work elsewhere is expected to begin next year, with all projects scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.